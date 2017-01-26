JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO ACQUIRE ACTELION FOR $30 BILLION WITH SPIN-OUT OF NEW R&D COMPANY

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /

JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO ACQUIRE ACTELION FOR $30 BILLION WITH SPIN-OUT OF NEW R&D

COMPANY

For Immediate Release



Actelion Shareholders to Receive $280 Per Actelion Share in All-Cash Tender

Offer

to be Launched by Johnson & Johnson and One Share of New R&D Company for Each

Actelion Share as Stock Dividend



Actelion R&D Unit to Spin Out into Standalone Company Based and Listed in

Switzerland;

New R&D Company to Continue Actelion's Successful Culture of Innovation

and Johnson & Johnson to Hold Substantial Minority Interest



Acquisition Expected to Accelerate Johnson & Johnson Revenue and Earnings Growth

Rates; Immediately Accretive to Johnson & Johnson Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Brings Actelion's Complementary Market-Leading Medicines and Promising Advanced

Late-Stage Therapies to Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Portfolio



NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - January 26, 2017 -

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Actelion Ltd. (SIX:ATLN) today announced that

they have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which Johnson &

Johnson will launch an all-cash tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all of

the outstanding shares of Actelion for $280 per share, payable in U.S. dollars,

which equates to CHF 280.08 per share as of January 25, 2017. The transaction,

which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is

expected to be immediately accretive to Johnson & Johnson adjusted earnings per

share and accelerate Johnson & Johnson revenue and earnings growth rates.

Johnson & Johnson will fund the transaction with cash held outside the United



States.



Actelion has established a leading franchise of differentiated, innovative

products for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) that is highly complementary

to the existing portfolio of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson &

Johnson. The addition of Actelion's specialty in-market medicines and late-stage

products is consistent with Johnson & Johnson's efforts to grow in attractive

and complementary therapeutic areas and serve patients with serious illnesses

and significant unmet medical need. In addition, the transaction structure will

provide Johnson & Johnson flexibility to accelerate investment in its industry-

leading, innovative pipeline to drive additional growth. Further, Johnson &

Johnson expects to retain Actelion's presence in Switzerland and also leverage

its complementary capabilities in shaping medical paradigms.



As part of the transaction, immediately prior to the completion of the

acquisition, Actelion will spin out its drug discovery operations and early-

stage clinical development assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical

company ("R&D NewCo"). The shares of R&D NewCo, which will be listed on the SIX

Swiss Exchange (SIX), will be distributed to Actelion's shareholders as a stock

dividend upon closing of the tender. Johnson & Johnson will initially hold 16%

of the shares of R&D NewCo and have rights to an additional 16% of R&D NewCo

equity through a convertible note. Johnson & Johnson will also receive an option

on ACT-132577, a product within R&D NewCo being developed for resistant

hypertension currently in phase 2 clinical development. Together, these

arrangements with R&D NewCo will provide Johnson & Johnson with additional

sources of innovation and value. R&D NewCo will be led by Actelion's current

scientific team with Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chief Executive Officer and founding

member of Actelion, as Chief Executive Officer. Jean Pierre Garnier, Chairman of

the Board of Actelion, will be Chairman of the Board of R&D NewCo.



"We believe this transaction offers compelling value to both Johnson & Johnson

and Actelion shareholders," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive

Officer of Johnson & Johnson. "Actelion has built an attractive, growing

business with world-class commercial and clinical development capabilities.

Adding Actelion's portfolio to our already strong Janssen Pharmaceuticals

business is a unique opportunity for us to expand our portfolio with leading,

differentiated in-market medicines and promising late-stage products. We expect

to leverage our established global presence and commercial strength to

accelerate growth and patient access to these important therapies. Further, we

believe R&D NewCo will be strongly positioned to continue Actelion's legacy of

innovation and look forward to collaborating on the development of cutting-edge

new therapies."



Mr. Garnier said, "I'm very proud that we have created such a unique value

proposition through this structured transaction. Actelion's shareholders can

monetize their holdings in Actelion at a highly attractive cash price of $280

per share, while at the same time retaining a significant stake in the future

potential upside of Actelion's earlier stage pipeline, through their ownership

of R&D NewCo. Jean-Paul Clozel and I have high expectations for this new, well-

funded biotech company with a significant portfolio of drugs in the clinic. R&D

NewCo will be led by an experienced and proven scientific team."



Dr. Clozel said, "In making this offer, Johnson & Johnson is recognizing all

that has been created at Actelion during the last 20 years, and in particular

the quality of our PAH franchise, the potential of our key marketed medicines

and our promising late-stage development assets. The newly created R&D company

allows us to continue with our successful culture of innovation. It is

enormously exciting to continue to develop new and differentiated products, in

multiple therapeutic areas, to improve the lives of patients."



Benefits of the Transaction



* Compelling, all-cash transaction for Actelion shareholders: The transaction

will deliver a significant and immediate premium to Actelion shareholders,

with greater value certainty as compared to Actelion's standalone prospects.

Actelion shareholders are also expected to realize substantial additional

value from their ownership interest in R&D NewCo.



* Value-enhancing transaction for Johnson & Johnson shareholders: The

transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Johnson & Johnson

earnings per share and accelerate Johnson & Johnson revenue and earnings

growth rates, while enhancing long-term growth and value creation of the

Janssen Pharmaceuticals business. Post-transaction close, Johnson & Johnson

expects the transaction to increase its long-term revenue growth rate by at

least 1.0% and its long-term earnings growth rate by 1.5% - 2.0% above

current analyst consensus. Johnson & Johnson estimates EPS accretion in the

first full year of $0.35 to $0.40. Johnson & Johnson shareholders are also

expected to realize additional value from the Johnson & Johnson ownership

interest in R&D NewCo.



* Additional value creation through new R&D NewCo: R&D NewCo will inherit

Actelion's fully established and validated drug discovery engine based in

Allschwil, Switzerland and its proven and experienced discovery and

development team. It will be well positioned to continue Actelion's strong

legacy of innovation to discover and develop new and differentiated products

in multiple therapeutic areas. As an independent clinical stage

biopharmaceutical company, specializing in the discovery and development of

small molecule therapeutics to meet significant unmet medical need, R&D

NewCo will have a broad portfolio of drug candidates in clinical

development, across four focused therapeutic franchises: specialty

cardiovascular disorders, central nervous system disorders, immunological

disorders and orphan diseases.



* Aligns with Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Transformational Medical Innovation

Strategy: Actelion's PAH franchise, including differentiated, innovative

medicines Opsumit(®), Uptravi(®), Tracleer(®), Veletri(®) and Ventavis(®),

expands Janssen Pharmaceuticals' portfolio in its attractive and

complementary cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic area, and provides a

leading commercial position in an established area where the science is

transformational for patients. Through the proposed transaction, Johnson &

Johnson will also acquire Actelion's other marketed products, including

Valchlor(®) and Zavesca(® )as well as global rights to ponesimod, an S1P(1)

receptor modulator in phase 3 development for multiple sclerosis, and

cadazolid, a novel antibiotic in phase 3 development for Clostridium

difficile-associated diarrhea.



* Extends Actelion products' geographic and commercial reach: The Johnson &

Johnson global presence and commercial capabilities will help open new

markets and opportunities for Actelion's in-market products and provide

additional support for the successful launches of its promising late-stage

therapies in highly competitive therapeutic areas.



Roadmap to Completion



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

The Pre-Announcement including the conditions of the tender offer is being

published concurrently with this press release. Johnson & Johnson intends to

file a prospectus and commence the tender offer by mid-February 2017. In

addition, Actelion will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for

shareholders to approve the distribution of shares of R&D NewCo by way of a

dividend in kind to Actelion's shareholders upon closing of the tender offer.

The EGM is expected to be held in the second quarter of 2017.



The transaction is conditioned upon:

* At least 67% of all Actelion shares that are issued and outstanding at the

end of the offer period, which may be extended, tendering into the offer;

* The approval of the Actelion shareholders of the distribution of the shares

of R&D NewCo at the EGM called for this purpose; and

* Further customary offer conditions described in the offer prospectus,

including regulatory approvals.



Tax clearances in relation to the spin-off of R&D NewCo have been received from

both the Swiss Federal and the Basel-Landschaft cantonal tax authorities. Jean-

Paul Clozel has committed to tender all Actelion shares he owns into the offer

and vote his shares in favor of the transaction at the EGM. Actelion's Board of

Directors unanimously recommends that Actelion shareholders tender their shares

into the offer and vote in favor of the distribution of shares at the EGM.



Actelion is prepared to pay the price per tendered share to the retail

shareholders in CHF and therefore provide a wholesale exchange facility. The

exchange facility shall be provided only to persons who hold their Actelion

shares in a bank deposit in Switzerland, and who hold no more than 1,000 shares

each.



Advisors



Lazard is acting acted as lead financial advisor to Johnson & Johnson with

Citibank also providing financial advice on certain matters. Cravath, Swaine &

Moore LLP, Homburger AG and SextonRiley LLP are serving as legal advisors to

Johnson & Johnson.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch is serving as Actelion's lead financial advisor,

with Credit Suisse also providing financial advice. Niederer Kraft & Frey,

Wachtell Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and Slaughter & May are serving as legal advisors

to Actelion.



Press Conference

A press conference held jointly by Actelion and Johnson & Johnson will take

place today, January 26, at 1:00 p.m. CET. (7:00 a.m., Eastern Time) at

Actelion's Headquarters, Hegenheimermattweg 95, 4123 Allschwil. Accredited

members of the media are invited to attend in person. There will also be a live

video webcast of the conference at:

http://aka.swisscomstream.ch/actelion/20170126/webcast/



Investor Conference Call

Johnson & Johnson and Actelion will conduct a conference call with investors to

discuss the transaction today, January 26, at 2:00 p.m. CET. (8:00 a.m., Eastern

Time).



A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties

may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at

www.investor.jnj.com and the Actelion website at www.actelion.com. A replay will

be available approximately two hours after the live webcast by visiting

www.investor.jnj.com or www.actelion.com.



About Johnson & Johnson



Caring for the world, one person at a time, inspires and unites the people of

Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson embraces research and science - bringing

innovative ideas, products and services to advance the health and well-being of

people. Johnson & Johnson's approximately 126,900 employees, at more than 250

Johnson & Johnson operating companies, work with partners in health care to

touch the lives of over a billion people every day, throughout the world.



About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson



At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are working to

create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding new and better

ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease inspires us. We bring

together the best minds and pursue the most promising science. We are Janssen.

We collaborate with the world for the health of everyone in it. Learn more at

www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenUS and

www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal.



About Actelion Ltd.



Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical need.



Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by

health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher

disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from

systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.



Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and

Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,

Switzerland. Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker

symbol: ATLN) as part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index

SMI(®)). All trademarks are legally protected.



NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the potential

transaction between Johnson & Johnson and Actelion Ltd. The reader is cautioned

not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on

current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove

inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual

results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson &

Johnson and Actelion. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the satisfaction of closing conditions for the transaction, including clearance

by relevant merger control authorities and the receipt of regulatory approvals

for the transaction; the possibility that the transaction will not be completed

in the expected timeframe or at all; the potential that the expected benefits

and opportunities of the transaction, if completed, may not be realized or may

take longer to realize than expected; challenges inherent in product research

and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining

regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing

products; economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate

fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and

patents attained by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations,

including tax laws and domestic and foreign health care reforms; adverse

litigation or government action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or

financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and

trends toward health care cost containment. In addition, if and when the

transaction is consummated, there will be risks and uncertainties related to the

ability of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies to successfully integrate

the products, employees/operations and clinical work of Actelion, as well as the

ability to ensure continued performance or market growth of Actelion's products.

A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors

and the general risks associated with the respective businesses of Johnson &

Johnson and Actelion can be found in Johnson & Johnson's publicly available

filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Actelion's

publicly available filings on its website. Copies of these filings, as well as

subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov,

www.jnj.com, www.actelion.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson or Actelion.

Neither Johnson & Johnson nor Actelion undertakes to update any forward-looking

statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.



IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The public tender offer described herein has not yet commenced. This release is

for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any

offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to

purchase or subscribe for any registered shares in Actelion or Actelion's ADSs,

nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract

there for. At the time the public tender offer is commenced, shareholders of

Actelion are urged to read the offer documents which are or will be available

at http://www.investor.jnj.com/publictenderoffer.cfm.







OFFER RESTRICTIONS

The public tender offer described in the offer documents (the Offer) is not

being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or

jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any

applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Johnson & Johnson or any

of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in

any material way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory

or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. It is not

intended to extend the Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such

documents relating to the Offer must neither be distributed in any such country

or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be

used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Actelion by any

person or entity resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.



Notice to U.S. Persons Holding Actelion Shares and to Holders of ADSs

The Offer described in this communication is being made for the registered

shares of Actelion, a Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss

Exchange (SIX), and is subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements,

which are different from those of the United States (U.S.). The Offer is being

made in the U.S. pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the

U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the U.S. Exchange Act),

subject to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1 and Rule 14e-5 under the U.S.

Exchange Act and any exemptions from such requirements granted by the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), and otherwise in accordance with

the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure

and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights,

settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those

applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and laws. U.S. holders of

registered shares of Actelion (Actelion Shares) are encouraged to consult with

their own Swiss advisors regarding the Offer.



The pre-announcement available on Johnson & Johnson's website does not

constitute the Offer. Janssen Holding GmbH (the Offeror) will disseminate the

offer prospectus (the Offer Prospectus) (with full Offer terms and conditions)

as required by applicable law, and the shareholders of Actelion should review

the Offer Prospectus and all other Offer documents carefully. The Offer may not

be accepted before publication of the Offer Prospectus and expiration of a

cooling-off period of ten (10) trading days (if not extended by the Swiss

Takeover Board), which will run from the trading day immediately after the

publication date of the Offer Prospectus.



According to the laws of Switzerland, Actelion Shares tendered into the Offer

may generally not be withdrawn after they are tendered except under certain

circumstances, in particular in case a competing offer for the Actelion Shares

is launched.



In accordance with the laws of Switzerland and subject to applicable regulatory

requirements, Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries and affiliates or their

respective nominees or brokers (acting as agents for Johnson & Johnson, its

subsidiaries or affiliates) may from time to time after the date of the Offer

Prospectus, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly,

purchase or arrange to purchase Actelion Shares or any securities that are

convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Actelion Shares from

shareholders of Actelion who are willing to sell their Actelion Shares outside

the Offer from time to time, including purchases in the open market at

prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices, and shall

comply with applicable laws and regulations in Switzerland and applicable U.S.

securities laws, rules and regulations and pursuant to exemptive relief granted

by the SEC from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act. Any such purchases will

not be made at prices higher than the offer price or on terms more favorable

than those offered pursuant to the Offer unless the offer price is increased

accordingly. Any information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase

will be publicly disclosed in the U.S. on Johnson & Johnson's website to the

extent that such information is made public in accordance with the applicable

laws and regulations of Switzerland. In addition, the financial advisor to

Actelion and, subject to applicable Swiss and U.S. securities laws, rules and

regulations and pursuant to exemptive relief granted by the SEC from Rule 14e-5

under the U.S. Exchange Act, the financial advisor to Johnson & Johnson and its

affiliates may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities

of Actelion, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such

securities.



It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any claim

arising out of U.S. securities laws, since the Offeror and Actelion are located

in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may

be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a

non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a U.S. or non-U.S. court for

violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a

non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's

judgment.



The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a U.S. holder of Actelion Shares

may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under

applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and other tax laws.

Each shareholder of Actelion is urged to consult his or her independent

professional advisor immediately regarding the tax consequences of an acceptance

of the Offer. Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the

U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer, (b) passed upon the merits or

fairness of the Offer, or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the

disclosure in the pre-announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a

criminal offence in the U.S.



American Depositary Shares and American Depositary Receipts

Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries and affiliates are aware that there is an

"unsponsored" American Depositary Receipt Program concerning Actelion Shares.

The Offer is not being made for American Depositary Shares representing Actelion

Shares (ADSs), nor for American Depositary Receipts evidencing such ADSs (ADRs).

However, the Offer is being made for the Actelion Shares that are represented by

the ADSs. Holders of ADSs and ADRs are encouraged to consult with the

appropriate depositary regarding the tender of Actelion Shares that are

represented by ADSs. Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries and affiliates are

unaware of whether any respective depositary will make arrangements to tender

the underlying Actelion Shares into the Offer on behalf of holders of ADSs or

ADRs.



Holders of ADSs may present their ADSs to the appropriate depositary for

cancellation and (upon compliance with the terms of the deposit agreements

relating to the "unsponsored" American Depositary Receipt Program concerning

Actelion Shares, including payment of the depositary's fees and any applicable

transfer fees, taxes and governmental charges) delivery of Actelion Shares to

them, in order to become shareholders of Actelion. The Offer may then be

accepted in accordance with its terms for the Actelion Shares delivered to

holders of ADSs upon such cancellation. Holders of ADSs should be aware,

however, that in order to tender in this manner, they may need to have an

account in Switzerland into which the Actelion Shares can be delivered.



Contact Information



Johnson & Johnson:



Press Contacts

Amy Jo Meyer

ameyer15(at)its.jnj.com

+1 (908) 616-6250



Ernie Knewitz

eknewitz(at)its.jnj.com

+1 (917) 697-2318



Investor Contact

Joseph Wolk

jwolk2(at)its.jnj.com

+1 (732) 524-1142



Actelion:



Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62



Press release PDF:

https://hugin.info/131801/R/2073550/779462.pdf







