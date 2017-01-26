Alcon launches new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery

Alcon launches new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism

undergoing cataract surgery

* Innovative AcrySof(®) IQ PanOptix(®) Toric intraocular lens (IOL) extends

Alcon's trifocal PanOptix(®) IOL portfolio to a wider range of patients



* CE-marked in November 2016, this IOL offers excellent near-to-intermediate

vision, and increased independence from glasses while addressing astigmatism



* More than 70 percent of patients worldwide undergoing cataract surgery have

treatable levels of astigmatism[1]



BASEL, Switzerland, January 26, 2017 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care and

a division of Novartis, announces the launch of AcrySof(®) IQ PanOptix(® )Toric

presbyopia- and astigmatism-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) for patients with

pre-existing corneal astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery. It is a new option

for astigmatic patients who seek to address their near, intermediate and

distance vision needs with a single lens.



This new lens achieved CE Mark status in November 2016, and was recently

launched in Spain, Portugal and Chile. It extends the PanOptix trifocal platform

that was first launched at the September 2015 European Society of Cataract and

Refractive Surgeons meeting in Barcelona.



"The launch of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric intraocular lens is a significant

step forward in Alcon's presbyopia-correcting portfolio and extends our reach

into the presbyopic population," said Mike Ball, CEO and Division Head, Alcon.

"This lens not only expands available options physicians have to provide value

to their patients with astigmatism, it gives patients the visual clarity and

increased independence to improve their current lifestyles. For the surgeon, it



also allows them to treat astigmatism at the same time as presbyopia with a

trifocal that is part of the market-leading AcrySof platform."



The new AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL is intended for primary implantation in

the capsular bag of the posterior chamber of the human eye for the visual

correction of aphakia and pre-existing corneal astigmatism secondary to removal

of a cataractous lens or clear lens. It is indicated for adult patients with and

without presbyopia undergoing cataract surgery who desire near, intermediate and

distance vision with increased spectacle independence. It utilizes the same

trifocal optic as the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL on the front surface of the lens

and combines it with the astigmatic correction features of a toric IOL on the

back surface. This is the only IOL that delivers an intermediate focal point at

60 cm, a distance preferred by many patients for intermediate vision activities,

combined with the exceptional rotational and axial stability of the AcrySof

single piece design.



"Without innovations like this, many of my patients undergoing cataract surgery

still need to rely on glasses or contact lenses to correct near vision issues or

astigmatism post-surgery," said Dr. Thomas Kohnen, Professor and Chairman of the

Department of Ophthalmology, Goethe-University Frankfurt. "The availability of

vision correction options like the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL helps them get

back to driving, reading books and using electronic devices without contacts or

eyeglasses with tolerable side effects in comparison with previous

technologies."



About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision.

As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy

allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The

vast majority of cataracts happen as a result of normal aging but radiation

exposure, taking steroids, diabetes, and eye trauma can accelerate the

development of cataracts[2]. Cataracts are the most common age-related eye

condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness[3]. Twenty million

people in the U.S. age 40 and older have cataracts[4]. Cataracts are treated by

removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an

intraocular lens or IOL. More than 98 percent of cataract surgeries are

considered successful and patients typically can return to their normal routines

within 24 hours[5].



About Astigmatism and Presbyopia

Astigmatism is a variation in the shape or curvature of the cornea and, if left

untreated, can cause blurred vision at all distances. Presbyopia is an eye

condition that occurs as part of natural aging. It involves the gradual loss of

the eye's ability to actively focus on close objects, such as smart phones,

computers, books and menus. The first signs of presbyopia are eyestrain,

difficulty seeing in dim light and problems focusing on small objects and/or

fine print. Once a person is in their 40s, it is likely they will experience

presbyopia and will require vision correction such as reading glasses or

multifocal contact lenses.



Important Information about AcrySof PanOptix Toric IOLs

As with any surgical procedure, there are associated risks. Careful preoperative

evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide

the risk/benefit ratio before implanting a lens of this type. This is

particularly so in a patient with any of the conditions described in the AcrySof

IQ PanOptix Toric IOL physician labeling.



The AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL corrects corneal astigmatism only when it is

placed in the correct position in the eye. There is a possibility that the IOL

could be placed incorrectly or could move within the eye. This may result in

less improvement or a reduction in vision because your corneal astigmatism has

not been fully corrected, or it may cause visual symptoms.



Some patients may experience visual disturbances and/or difficulty seeing due to

the multifocal lens design, especially under dim light conditions. As with other

multifocal IOLs, visual symptoms may be significant enough that the patient will

request explanation of an AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL. Posterior capsule

opacification (PCO) may significantly affect the vision of patients with

multifocal IOLs sooner in its progression than in patients with monofocal IOLs.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "should," "expected," "will" or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential additional marketing approvals for the

AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric Intraocular Lens, or regarding potential future

revenues from the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric Intraocular Lens. You should not

place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are

based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future

events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize,

or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be

no guarantee that the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric Intraocular Lens will be

submitted or approved for sale in any additional markets, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric

Intraocular Lens will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

management's expectations regarding the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric Intraocular

Lens could be affected by, among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; the uncertainties inherent in

research and development, including unexpected clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; the company's ability to obtain

or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general economic and

industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected manufacturing issues; and, other

risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Alcon

Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we offer the

broadest portfolio of medical device products to enhance sight and improve

people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million people

each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and

refractive errors, and there are millions more who are waiting for solutions to

meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is reimagining eye care, and we do this

through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and

programs that enhance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.



Alcon is on Facebook. Like us at www.facebook.com/AlconEyeCare



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion (USD 8.4 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately

155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



