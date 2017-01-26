(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Innovative AcrySof(®) IQ PanOptix(®) Toric intraocular lens (IOL) extends
Alcon's trifocal PanOptix(®) IOL portfolio to a wider range of patients
* CE-marked in November 2016, this IOL offers excellent near-to-intermediate
vision, and increased independence from glasses while addressing astigmatism
* More than 70 percent of patients worldwide undergoing cataract surgery have
treatable levels of astigmatism[1]
BASEL, Switzerland, January 26, 2017 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care and
a division of Novartis, announces the launch of AcrySof(®) IQ PanOptix(® )Toric
presbyopia- and astigmatism-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) for patients with
pre-existing corneal astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery. It is a new option
for astigmatic patients who seek to address their near, intermediate and
distance vision needs with a single lens.
This new lens achieved CE Mark status in November 2016, and was recently
launched in Spain, Portugal and Chile. It extends the PanOptix trifocal platform
that was first launched at the September 2015 European Society of Cataract and
Refractive Surgeons meeting in Barcelona.
"The launch of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric intraocular lens is a significant
step forward in Alcon's presbyopia-correcting portfolio and extends our reach
into the presbyopic population," said Mike Ball, CEO and Division Head, Alcon.
"This lens not only expands available options physicians have to provide value
to their patients with astigmatism, it gives patients the visual clarity and
increased independence to improve their current lifestyles. For the surgeon, it
also allows them to treat astigmatism at the same time as presbyopia with a
trifocal that is part of the market-leading AcrySof platform."
The new AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL is intended for primary implantation in
the capsular bag of the posterior chamber of the human eye for the visual
correction of aphakia and pre-existing corneal astigmatism secondary to removal
of a cataractous lens or clear lens. It is indicated for adult patients with and
without presbyopia undergoing cataract surgery who desire near, intermediate and
distance vision with increased spectacle independence. It utilizes the same
trifocal optic as the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL on the front surface of the lens
and combines it with the astigmatic correction features of a toric IOL on the
back surface. This is the only IOL that delivers an intermediate focal point at
60 cm, a distance preferred by many patients for intermediate vision activities,
combined with the exceptional rotational and axial stability of the AcrySof
single piece design.
"Without innovations like this, many of my patients undergoing cataract surgery
still need to rely on glasses or contact lenses to correct near vision issues or
astigmatism post-surgery," said Dr. Thomas Kohnen, Professor and Chairman of the
Department of Ophthalmology, Goethe-University Frankfurt. "The availability of
vision correction options like the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL helps them get
back to driving, reading books and using electronic devices without contacts or
eyeglasses with tolerable side effects in comparison with previous
technologies."
About Cataracts
A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision.
As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy
allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The
vast majority of cataracts happen as a result of normal aging but radiation
exposure, taking steroids, diabetes, and eye trauma can accelerate the
development of cataracts[2]. Cataracts are the most common age-related eye
condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness[3]. Twenty million
people in the U.S. age 40 and older have cataracts[4]. Cataracts are treated by
removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an
intraocular lens or IOL. More than 98 percent of cataract surgeries are
considered successful and patients typically can return to their normal routines
within 24 hours[5].
About Astigmatism and Presbyopia
Astigmatism is a variation in the shape or curvature of the cornea and, if left
untreated, can cause blurred vision at all distances. Presbyopia is an eye
condition that occurs as part of natural aging. It involves the gradual loss of
the eye's ability to actively focus on close objects, such as smart phones,
computers, books and menus. The first signs of presbyopia are eyestrain,
difficulty seeing in dim light and problems focusing on small objects and/or
fine print. Once a person is in their 40s, it is likely they will experience
presbyopia and will require vision correction such as reading glasses or
multifocal contact lenses.
Important Information about AcrySof PanOptix Toric IOLs
As with any surgical procedure, there are associated risks. Careful preoperative
evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide
the risk/benefit ratio before implanting a lens of this type. This is
particularly so in a patient with any of the conditions described in the AcrySof
IQ PanOptix Toric IOL physician labeling.
The AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL corrects corneal astigmatism only when it is
placed in the correct position in the eye. There is a possibility that the IOL
could be placed incorrectly or could move within the eye. This may result in
less improvement or a reduction in vision because your corneal astigmatism has
not been fully corrected, or it may cause visual symptoms.
Some patients may experience visual disturbances and/or difficulty seeing due to
the multifocal lens design, especially under dim light conditions. As with other
multifocal IOLs, visual symptoms may be significant enough that the patient will
request explanation of an AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric IOL. Posterior capsule
opacification (PCO) may significantly affect the vision of patients with
multifocal IOLs sooner in its progression than in patients with monofocal IOLs.
