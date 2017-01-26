ObsEva SA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Geneva, Switzerland - January 25, 2017 - ObsEva SA (ObsEva) announced today the
pricing of its initial public offering of 6,450,000 common shares at the initial
public offering price of $15.00 per share. In addition, ObsEva has granted the
underwriters an option to purchase up to 967,500 additional common shares to
cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on or about January
31, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. ObsEva's common shares have
been approved for listing on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and are expected to
begin trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" on January 26, 2017.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Jefferies LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are
acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.
A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering
was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January
25, 2017. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus
forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final
prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's
website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus and
the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue,
New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at
newyork.prospectus(at)credit-suisse.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by emailing
Prospectus_Department(at)Jefferies.com, or by calling 1-877-821-7388; or from
Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th
Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or by email at syndicate(at)leerink.com, or by calling
1-800-808-7525 ex. 6142.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of
an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior
to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About ObsEva SA
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company innovating women's reproductive health and
pregnancy therapeutics from conception to birth. ObsEva aims to improve upon the
current treatment landscape with the development of novel, oral medicines with
potentially best-in-class safety and efficacy profiles. Through strategic in-
licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a clinical-
stage pipeline with multiple development programs focused on treating the
symptoms associated with uterine fibroids and endometriosis, improving clinical
pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization, and
treating preterm labor.
MEDIA CONTACT
Liz Bryan
Spectrum Science
lbryan(at)spectrumscience.com
202-955-6222 x2526
COMPANY CONTACT
Delphine Renaud
ObsEva, CEO Office
delphine.renaud(at)obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550
