ObsEva SA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

ObsEva SA /

ObsEva SA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Geneva, Switzerland - January 25, 2017 - ObsEva SA (ObsEva) announced today the

pricing of its initial public offering of 6,450,000 common shares at the initial

public offering price of $15.00 per share. In addition, ObsEva has granted the

underwriters an option to purchase up to 967,500 additional common shares to

cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on or about January

31, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. ObsEva's common shares have

been approved for listing on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and are expected to

begin trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" on January 26, 2017.



Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Jefferies LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are

acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.



A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering

was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January

25, 2017. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus

forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final

prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's

website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus and

the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse

Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue,

New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at

newyork.prospectus(at)credit-suisse.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Prospectus

Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by emailing



Prospectus_Department(at)Jefferies.com, or by calling 1-877-821-7388; or from

Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th

Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or by email at syndicate(at)leerink.com, or by calling

1-800-808-7525 ex. 6142.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of

an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior

to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or

jurisdiction.



About ObsEva SA



ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company innovating women's reproductive health and

pregnancy therapeutics from conception to birth. ObsEva aims to improve upon the

current treatment landscape with the development of novel, oral medicines with

potentially best-in-class safety and efficacy profiles. Through strategic in-

licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a clinical-

stage pipeline with multiple development programs focused on treating the

symptoms associated with uterine fibroids and endometriosis, improving clinical

pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization, and

treating preterm labor.





MEDIA CONTACT

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan(at)spectrumscience.com

202-955-6222 x2526



COMPANY CONTACT

Delphine Renaud

ObsEva, CEO Office

delphine.renaud(at)obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550





Press Release:

https://hugin.info/157613/R/2073556/779459.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ObsEva SA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.obseva.ch/



PressRelease by

ObsEva SA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 04:57

Language: English

News-ID 520026

Character count: 4211

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ObsEva SA

Stadt: Plan-les-Ouates





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease