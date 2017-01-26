Innovative Plumbing Solutions Expanding As Seattle Sewer Company

Seattle-based plumbing experts grow and serve more clients than ever before.

(firmenpresse) - A family-run plumbing specialist has expanded into new locations to serve more customers. Their sewer and rooter services are second to none, and thats why so many people call them in times of need. It is hoped the move will help more homeowners to benefit from the expertise of these professionals. No job is too big, and no job is too small. They are always on hand to help out with any plumbing requirement their customers might have.



The four primary locations covered at the moment are: Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Tacoma.



However, there is an extensive list of other areas on their website. New customers are advised to check it out.



New customers benefit from a 10% price reduction on their first service. That is a gesture by the company to show how confident they are in their abilities. Since 1990, Innovative Plumbing Solutions built a solid reputation for high-quality work. They offer affordable plumbing services to both residential and commercial clients. The team understands that issues can arise at any time of the day or night, and so they are always available. Unlike many of their competitors, they dont add out of hours fees to their charges. Thats fantastic news for people living in the areas covered by this brand.



Some of the most popular services include:



- Water leak detection  including slab leaks.

- Faucet repair and new fixture installations.

- Water heater and water pressure problems.

- Video inspections  sewer and drain cleaning.

- Toilet repair or replacement.

- Garbage disposal problems.

- Thawing frozen pipes in attics, basements & outdoors.

- Installing water softeners & instant hot water dispensers.

- Sewer locating and trenchless sewer replacement.

- Air conditioning and heating system repairs.

- Furnace repair or replacement.



The recent decision to expand as the Seattle Sewer Company brings many advantages to customers. Not only are the experts now available in more areas, but clients could benefit from extra services too. Its a one-stop shop for all plumbing needs, and the lines are open twenty-four hours per day. So, people can get in touch, regardless of when disaster might strike.





To learn more about the services provided by this company, visit their website using the link below. New customers can also give the team a call to discuss their issues. There is always someone available to discuss the matter and recommend the best course of action. Home and business owners will not find a better or more reliable group of experts elsewhere. That is why this brand continues to go from strength to strength.



Contact:

Chris

Company: Innovative Plumbing Solutions

Phone: (206) 596-8759

Address: 6424 S 143rd Place, Tukwila, WA 98168

Email: info(at)innovativeplumbingsolutions.com

Website: http://innovativeplumbingsolutions.com





