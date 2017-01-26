Capstream Announces Resignation of CFO

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Capstream Ventures Inc. ("Capstream" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CSP) announces that effective yesterday, Shogo Suzuki has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company for personal reasons. The Company also announces that effective yesterday, Christopher Bagguley, Group Director of Finance of the Company, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Bagguley has been with the Company since October, 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Bagguley served in several financial leadership roles for public corporations, including as Chief Financial Officer of PAE (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd. and as a Finance Director for Bristol-Myers Squibb. Mr. Bagguley is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and also worked as a Senior Accountant for Deloitte. Mr. Bagguley graduated Cum Laude with Honors in Mathematics and Accounting from the University of Tampa.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Bonner said, "Shogo has made invaluable contributions to the Company in our first year as a public company. We are grateful for Shogo's contributions, his ongoing assistance, and wish him well in his future endeavors. He leaves us with an experienced team in place that will help ensure a seamless transition under Chris' leadership."

On behalf of Capstream Ventures Inc.,

John Todd Bonner, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Capstream Ventures Inc.

John Todd Bonner

Chief Executive Officer

604.687.7767

Capstream Ventures Inc.

