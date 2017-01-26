       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. Provides Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp, (TSX VENTURE: FAS)(OTCQB: FASDF) the ("Company"), a Daily Fantasy Sport (DFS) enterprise with operations in Southern California, announces today that it has entered into an agreement with Fantasy Draft LLC () to purchase certain assets of Fantasy Aces including the Fantasy Aces player base and their respective account balances. As the new home for Fantasy Aces players, FantasyDraft offers an elite platform, first class customer support and a full range of contest offerings consistent with those that Fantasy Aces has been noted for within the Daily Fantasy Sports industry.

The Company also announces that Robert Gates and Thomas Cipolla have resigned as directors of the Company, as has Michael Olsen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company's shares had been halted on the TSX Venture Exchange. The shares will remain halted in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Another announcement is forthcoming in the next few days.

Sincerely, Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp.

Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp.
Date: 01/26/2017
