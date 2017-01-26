Moms & Guns Announces Online Course As Contest Prize: "Family Home Protection"

Women, 2nd Amendment Supporters, moms, grandmothers have the chance to win 1 Free Access to the New Online Course: "Family Home Protection" during Moms & Guns Big Announcement Contest Celebration being presented by the SafeGuard Series. Deadline for entry is February 3, 2017.

(firmenpresse) - Moms, grandmothers, and all famlies who are 2nd Amendment Supporters and interested in training their children with skills to overcome criminal activity, are invited to enter into a contest sponsored by Moms & Guns and the Safeguard Series educational platform. Grand prize is One Free Access to the New Online Course: "Family Home Protection".



The contest is being held to bring attention to a New Online Course: "Family Home Protection" (Kid Friendly) - full information can be found on the website: [http://momsandgunsblog.com/new-online-course-contest](http://momsandgunsblog.com/new-online-course-contest/)



When asked about the competition, Rebecca Alderman, Owner, Curriculum Author & Instructor, had this to say about why people should enter:



"Moms & Guns is excited to hold this contest as a way to celebrate the announcement of a new education platform called "the SafeGuard Series" that is launching the FIRST online course called "Family Home Protection". Though there are four more online courses planned in the near future, specifically for women of all ages, this first course includes families as a whole, no matter their age, and utilizes games and activities that teach skills without scaring the children with thoughts of any impending harm that might come to their home. The course is fun and so is the contest. Entrants have a great chance to win as well as have some fun along the way. Though there is only one grand prize winner, a surprise will be presented February 11, 2017, to all entrants interested in the course for their families. "



Winners will be chosen based on who receives the hightest points above 99 for sharing to interested social media, email, friends, etc., and the grand prize winner will be announced on February 11, 2017. A surprise for all participants will be announced also on February 11 around 10 AM CST. Those who are interested can sign up for the contest via the [company website](http://momsandgunsblog.com/new-online-course-contest). Deadline for entry is February 3, 2017.





http://momsandgunsblog.com



Moms & Guns

http://momsandgunsblog.com

Moms & Guns

Moms & Guns

http://momsandgunsblog.com

