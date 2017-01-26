Oemeta showcases modern cooling lubricants at the trade fair Intec

Oemeta products for universal and specific applications

(PresseBox) - At Intec in Leipzig, Oemeta Chemische Werke GmbH is showcasing cooling lubricants that meet the most state-of-the-art requirements while also taking occupational safety into account. Along with ultramodern gas-to-liquid oils (GTL), the manufacturer is set to present many water-miscible universal products that are free of formaldehydes and other biocides. With these proprietary developments, Oemeta is reacting to numerous guidelines that govern occupational safety. Visitors to the company?s stand will experience first-hand how Oemeta?s innovative products can also increase production efficiency.

?Our product innovations do not only meet the requirements for maximizing the efficiency of machining processes, they also fulfil the latest legal standards, often even before they take effect?, says Malte Krone, Head of Product Management at Oemeta Chemische Werke GmbH. The northern German manufacturer is set to appear at Intec in Leipzig with a wide range of water-miscible cooling lubricants that are free of formaldehyde and biocides. Among these are products for universal use as well as those that have been specially developed for specific applications. With the help of the intelligent product finder on Oemeta?s website and easy-to-understand symbols, customers can easily and efficiently search for products for a specific application online.

These products include numerous water-miscible cooling lubricants and neat oils, which are designated safe, even under the latest CLP Regulation (Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures). Many of Oemeta?s products are also biodegradable. Gas-to-liquid oils (GTL) are a hot topic and will feature prominently at the stand. Oemeta is extremely innovative and can point to extensive experience in this area. Along with clearance certificates from notable machine manufacturers who use Oemeta?s GTL oil, the company has also received extensive feedback from practical experience. Users report a neutral odour, positive evaporation and good run-off behaviour as well as low top-up amounts. Above all, the GTL oil impresses with improved lubricating performance and longer tool life.



Oemeta is your partner

At Intec, Oemeta will be available to exchange information with customers and to answer questions about cooling lubricants. With its specifically developed products, the company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, remains a valued partner for users.

Oemeta in Leipzig: Hall 5, Stand D37





A history of quality - Leading through innovation

Oemeta is a fourth-generation family owned and managed company. For 100 years, we have developed industrial lubricants for metal, glass and ceramics processing and supplied them to companies around the globe. Our focus on water-based cooling lubricants and broad application expertise has made us a leader in this specialist field. We draw on our sound knowledge of the market and our close relationships with our customers to develop products that are characterised by their high quality and reliability. Oemeta's products are consistently recognised as the industry standard. Product inventions, such as the two-component metallworking fluid and multifunctional oils, have led to lasting improvements and cost savings in the production processes of automotive and metal manufacturing industries. With eight foreign subsidiaries and more than 30 sales partners, Oemeta's product and service philosophy is represented in the most important industrial nations.





A history of quality - Leading through innovation

