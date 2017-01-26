Knorr-Bremse shares in CAF's success in UK

(PresseBox) - The value of exports to the UK by Spanish rail vehicle manufacturer CAF (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles) currently totals over EUR 1 billion. Vehicles ordered by three UK rail companies and operators include braking, entrance and HVAC systems from Knorr-Bremse.

?The latest orders represent a huge leap forward for CAF in the UK rail market ? and Knorr-Bremse is also playing an important role,? says Gustavo González, Managing Director of Knorr-Bremse España. ?The systems we are supplying have a reputation for reliability and energy efficiency. The added advantage for CAF is that we are supplying several systems from a single source. The handling processes are perfectly aligned and the systems can be integrated into the overall vehicle system with relative ease.? The orders have been placed by UK rail companies and operators Arriva Rail North, TransPennine Express and Caledonian Sleeper. In total, they are purchasing some 110 diesel and electric CIVITY multiple units from CAF, as well as 141 passenger and sleeper cars. The orders received by Knorr-Bremse cover braking and entrance systems for all of the above mentioned projects, as well as HVAC systems for different passenger and driver?s cab units.

?In the case of the DMUs, surplus heat from the engines is being used for the heating system,? reports González. ?This helps boost the vehicles? overall energy efficiency.? The contracts between CAF and Knorr-Bremse take the shape of platform agreements, which means the number of systems to be provided by Knorr-Bremse may subsequently increase. Knorr-Bremse España is to deliver the first systems to CAF at the beginning of 2017. Production will be ramped up during 2017, with CAF delivering the vehicles to the customers as soon as they are completed.









Knorr-Bremse is a leading manufacturer of braking systems and supplier of additional sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles, with sales totaling approximately EUR 5.5 billion in 2016. In 30 countries, some 25,000 employees develop, manufacture, and service braking, entrance, control, and energy supply systems, HVAC and driver assistance systems, as well as powertrain and transmission control solutions. As a technology leader, through its products the company has been making a decisive contribution to greater safety by road and rail since 1905. Every day, more than one billion people around the world put their trust in systems made by Knorr-Bremse.







Company information / Profile:

