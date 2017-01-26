Review of Airwheel Sport Smart Helmets C6 and C8 in 2017 CES

The young constitute the majority of market of Airwheel. Therefore, it is a wise move to cater to the young.

(firmenpresse) - With the passage of time, 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show is over. A lot of electronics and communication received expected results. Airwheel also gained what it longed for. During the exhibition, Airwheel unveiled its intelligent helmets C6 and C8. At that time, their release left Airwheel booth in the spotlight. It was obvious to every visitors to 2017 CES that Airwheel made a splash once again this year. The previous success in 2016 CES now is complemented by the greater success of 2017 CES. At present, Airwheel is proud to claim its success in the whole sector and looks ahead on its brighter future. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/820882357209051137



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



It is still vividly remembered that Airwheel motorcycle helmet C6 and racing helmet C8 caused a big sensation, by which a great many audience and visitor were taken aback. The first impression of Airwheel smart helmets C6 is its awesome design. And the second is its notion, which lies behind the products. In fact, Airwheel has hankered for a change in focus long before. However, it was not ripe for making the change. Finally, at the end of the year of 2016, Airwheel made this forward step into the development of motorcycle helmet, i.e. C6. Everyone and even Airwheel itself were amazed to find that the release of C6 turned out to be a splendid success. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/819011948180361216



Whats more, Airwheel racing helmet C8 also possesses its own charm. It is intended for the racing drivers. Most of racing drivers are the young. The young constitute the majority of market of Airwheel. Therefore, it is a wise move to cater to the young. With the vision and insight into the ever-changing market, Airwheel made it since ever. The 2017 CES proved to be successful. Airwheel C6 and C8 seem a credit to Airwheel. With the help of the two, Airwheel gained a more widespread currency. It is highly believed that Airwheel will go far and be more prosperous.





Check Airwheel Products Here:

amzn.to/2hoKlIv

amzn.to/2gv20wB

amzn.to/2jjjGwH



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: business(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 10:43

Language: English

News-ID 520050

Character count: 2560

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease