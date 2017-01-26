A New Series Is Announced Officially To Join Into Airwheel in 2017  F3 Smart UAV

C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 full face helmet and F3 drone with camera are newly released by Airwheel in the year of 2017.
(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, with the advancement of science and tech, a growing number of high tech products are emerging, the unmanned aerial vehicle included. On CES, Airwheel staff and volunteers are busy with introducing the riding methods of a variety of electric scooters, such as the S series, E series and R series. C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 full face helmet and F3 drone with camera are newly released by Airwheel in the year of 2017. Meanwhile, much attention is paid on the new seriesF series including F3 drone with camera so far which is announced officially to join into Airwheel on CES 2017. Close looks at them will you cannot help cottoning on to them. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/820171032845660162
Totally different from other series of Airwheel, F series is a kind of automatic aerial photo UAV. F3 is much smaller and lighter than other, with the 195g item weight. It installs branded lithium battery with the 1000mAh capacity. Also, it is equipped with GPS real time location tracking. More importantly, if out of touch, Airwheel F3 will return automatically and in low battery, it will return automatically. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/819845532000534528
Airwheel F3 drone is equipped with accompanying smart camera that enables riders to take photographs or videos anytime, anywhere; with wide viewing all glass lens and anti-shake design, riders can record every wonderful moment more easily and clearly. It is able to shoot in 360°and fly circularly. For the photo modes, F3 drone with camera provides the users with three modes, one-photo taking mode, time-lapse taking mode and continuous capture mode. Moreover, Airwheel F3 is easy to manipulate, with one key to land and one key to return.
Airwheel aims to let the public enjoy a free intelligent life and Airwheel F3 unmanned aerial vehicle is your accompanying photographer that restores every frame clearly.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: business(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net

http://www.airwheel.net

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited
