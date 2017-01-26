Beyond Technologies expands its international presence with Beyond Technologies France

French companies and organizations can now benefit from Beyond Technologies' unique SAP service offering and expertise

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Beyond Technologies - an international leader and provider of specialized SAP solutions and services for small, medium and large enterprises - announces its expansion into the France market.

In order to meet a rapidly growing demand for specialized SAP services across several industries (retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, wholesale, distribution, consumer packaged goods, forest products, professional services, etc.), Beyond Technologies has extended its partnership with SAP to offer their expertise in France.

Gregory Hermel will head the French operations as General Manager of Beyond Technologies France. With over 19 years of experience in consulting and professional service firms, Mr. Hermel carried out several mandates calling on his SAP expertise. Over the years, he has built an excellent relationship with SAP France, and this close collaboration will enable Beyond Technologies France to bring the best solutions to the problems of our French customers.

"Gregory's deep knowledge of the French market and ability to identify and address client needs and requirements make him the ideal candidate to lead our exciting new expansion into France," said Luc Dubois, CEO of Beyond Technologies. "This addition is another indicator of the global momentum we are building around Business Transformation. We have seen significant demand for SAP solutions and services in France, and with our presence in this region, we will now have local resources to serve our French customers."

The inception of Beyond Technologies France follows the company's recent US expansion with a new office in Jersey City, NJ.

About Beyond Technologies

Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization. We have extensive expertise across a wide range of industries. Founded by a team of consultants with over 20 years of integrated business management system experience, we know how to leverage business best practices and SAP solutions to deliver real and sustainable benefits to our clients. We offer intelligent, practical and innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

