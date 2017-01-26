Popular 105-Piece Gel Pen Set By Teddy Shake Currently Out Of Stock

Teddy Shake announced that their best-selling 105-piece gel pen set is currently out of stock on Amazon.com
(firmenpresse) - It has been almost four months since Teddy Shake launched their best-selling 105-piece gel pen set. During these months, the Teddy Shake [gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) have become a customer favorite. Demand for the Teddy Shake gel pens has increased so rapidly that the pens are currently out of stock.
"We are so excited about the response our gel pen set has received," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We thought we had ordered an aggressive amount of gel pens, but demand has far exceeded our supply. Although the gel pens are currently sold out on Amazon.com, our customers can rest assured that we are making every effort possible to ensure the gel pens are back in stock by the end of next week."
Designed with 60% more ink than other gel pens, the [Teddy Shake gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) provides customers with many more hours of use. The gel pens are non-toxic, acid-free and lead-free, which make the pens safe for use by children, or safe for use in archival documents or scrapbooks. With 105 different colors to choose from, the Teddy Shake gel pens are perfect for use in adult coloring books, journals, school work, art projects, offices, sketching or doodling. With the special designed tip on the Teddy Shake gel pens, customer can be assured that their gel pens will not skip or bleed when writing, drawing or coloring.
Amazon.com is the exclusive selling partner for the Teddy Shake gel pen set. The gel pens should be back in stock in early February, and will remain priced at $24.99, a 40% discount off the retail price.
About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."
