Spire Payments signs 5-year deal with Nets Merchant Services

Spire Payments (a market-leading Fintech payment solution provider) announces today the signing of a five-year contract with Nets Merchant Services, a leading European payment provider.

(firmenpresse) - Spire Payments (a market-leading Fintech payment solution provider) announces today the signing of a five-year contract with Nets Merchant Services, a leading European payment provider. The 5 year deal will see Spire Payments supplying its latest range of POS solutions. This significant milestone comes shortly after the announcement that both companies collaborated to launch an innovative Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) acceptance device to be deployed as an upgrade to tens of thousands of Nets POS terminals across Denmark. Utilising a smartphone-based mobile wallet, Dankort cardholders will benefit from an enhanced and seamless purchasing experience.



Nets selected Spire Payments product range as Spire is recognised as an innovator within the Fintech sector, offering a complete range of state-of-the-art, fully-certified payment solutions. Combined with this is the companys ability to deliver a comprehensive award-winning service proposition based on an innovative and secure open Linux application architecture (allowing the same approved application to reside on the entire product suite) together with the reassurance of estate security and longevity (thanks to the latest industry certifications, including PCI 4.x).



Nets is a Nordic-based leading Fintech company which specialises in digital payments across multiple platforms and serves market sectors including banking, business, public sector and consumer. Having traded for over four decades, Nets has been instrumental in developing a modern payment infrastructure with the introduction of a number of successful payment products to the Nordic region, including Dankort, Betalingsservice, NemID, BankID, AvtaleGiro and BankAxept.



Kazem Aminaee, CEO and President of Spire Payments adds, This announcement represents a major milestone in Spire Payments continued growth and industry recognition within the Fintech sector. Our latest range of payment solutions and innovative product roadmap was a key factor in us winning this prestigious business and will ensure Nets and their customers benefit from the latest developments within payments.









More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Spire-Payments-signs-5-year-deal-with-Nets-Merchant-Services



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 12:11

Language: English

News-ID 520058

Character count: 2355

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 1522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 26/01/2017



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease