NetEnrich Grows Microsoft Azure Practice with New Partnerships

The cloud and IT operations services company signed several top distributors and resellers in 2016, expanding its scope and reach as demand for Azure increases in the enterprise and midmarket

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- , the cloud and IT operations services company, experienced significant growth in 2016 led by its Microsoft Azure practice group, which added to the leadership team, launched new services, and expanded and signed partnerships with multiple top-tier distributors and resellers. New NetEnrich distributors include Tech Data, Synnex and Westcon in the US, TechData in Europe, Softbank in Japan, and Ingram Micro in Australia and New Zealand. New reseller partnerships include Compete366, Aldridge, Pointclick, Protech, Restech and Tukuru. Partners will leverage NetEnrich for the setup, migration and management of Azure Backup, Azure Site Recovery and applications worldwide.

NetEnrich is a Microsoft Technology Partner for Azure with more than 11 years' experience in IT infrastructure management, remote operations, automation and analytics. The firm has hundreds of partners and over 1,400 end-clients, including top brands such as GE, T-Mobile, Embraer and KAR Auction Services. NetEnrich partners typically increase new client acquisition by 15-25% and experience a 20-40% increase in margins.

The NetEnrich Microsoft Azure practice group list of 2016 achievements include:

Announced its selection as a Microsoft Technology Partner to deliver services to Microsoft distributors, resellers and cloud solution providers (CSPs) worldwide

Launched its Microsoft Azure Cloud Readiness service to help CSPs minimize risk and demonstrate ROI when moving end clients to the public cloud

Appointed Jonathan White to VP of Channel Sales & Marketing to focus on expanding NetEnrich's partner ecosystem. White brings more than 20 years of senior channel marketing and management experience to NetEnrich, most recently as Director of SMB Channel Marketing at Trend Micro.

Appointed Justin Crotty to Senior VP and GM for Channel Sales & Marketing to focus on strengthening the NetEnrich brand in the channel, driving revenue growth, and enhancing opportunities in emerging areas such as Microsoft Azure monitoring and management. Crotty joined NetEnrich from Cisco, where he served as Director of Business Development, leading the partner enablement, product management and platform development functions for Cisco Impact.

Expanded partnerships with key distributors, including Tech Data in the US and Europe, and Ingram Micro in Australia and New Zealand

Increased the number of Microsoft Azure reseller partnerships to over 50

"According to Gartner, Microsoft Azure is gaining ground on Amazon Web Services in the cloud infrastructure market," says Raju Chekuri, President and CEO of NetEnrich. "We're not surprised to hear that, as demand for Azure among our partners and end clients is growing rapidly. Tied to this is the demand for value-added assessment, migration and management services for Azure, and that's where we come in. We responded to this demand in 2016 by adding to our senior leadership team and launching new services, including Azure Cloud Readiness to help partners and end clients move quickly and thoughtfully to the cloud. Based on the addition of several new distributors and resellers, we're expecting a big jump in sales in 2017 and beyond."

NetEnrich combines industrialized services and a proprietary automation platform to deliver IT infrastructure and operations management services from on-premise to cloud. NetEnrich is also a Microsoft technology partner specializing in accelerating deployment, migration and management of application workloads on Azure. Our approach to IT operations reduces costs, mitigates risk, provides control and drives innovation. NetEnrich has five global delivery centers, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and is a Gartner 2015 Cool Vendor. To learn more about NetEnrich, visit .

