Unisys Launches Advanced Cyber Resilience Service to Help Clients Avoid Incidents and Maintain Normal Operations

Resilience testing and planning service uses proven wargaming methodologies to identify threats, develop countermeasures, build long-term response plans and organise and train team members for continuous operations

(firmenpresse) - London, UK., January 26, 2017  Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced today the launch of a new set of cyber resilience services to help clients plan for crises related to cyberattacks by simulating real-world threats and using them to develop effective avoidance and response policies and procedures.



To develop its new service, Unisys customised U.S. Department of Defense cyber wargaming methodology, blended it with standards published by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology and adapted it for use by business and government clients. Unisys quickly identifies the most likely, most dangerous and out-of-the-box/it will never happen potential challenges to the participants operations. Unisys also helps assess the clients preparedness to manage a crisis event as well as the completeness of its incident response plan



Participants then organise into teams to achieve event objectives while responding to a series of operational and environmental condition changes. At the end of the engagement, Unisys provides a detailed blueprint to the client, including an analysis of the exercise and actionable recommendations.



The Unisys resilience testing and planning team is led by Global Director John Bone, a retired Army colonel and former chief of the Wargaming, Concept Development, and Irregular Warfare Center for the U.S. Joint Forces Command. In that position, Bone led the development and delivery of numerous wargames, including one involving 16 U.S. governmental agencies and NATO to plan a crisis response to transnational organised criminal, state and non-state efforts to destabilise local and regional governments. Based on his extensive experience, Bone and his team are bringing that expertise to Unisys clients via the new resilience services.



The stakes are extremely high for executives responsible for averting any crisis that can result in brand damage, market devaluation or loss of customers, said Tom Patterson, chief trust officer, Unisys. Unisys resilience services are part of our complete portfolio of security services, including customised consulting, advanced products including Unisys Stealth® and ClearPath Forward, efficient managed services and trusted solutions across both physical and cyber security.





Unisys offers three highly-structured resilience service options, depending on the needs of the client, ranging from initial to complex engagements. All options are built on proven Unisys intellectual property and are customised and applied to the specific needs of clients by experienced practitioners, focusing on business, technology and human risk elements.



Unisys resilience wargaming is differentiated by our people, programs and trusted partner relationships, so the results are both immediate and ongoing, Bone said. Working at the clients comfort level, we collaborate to understand their challenges; build wargame scenarios that align with their real-world threats; and lead, monitor and analyse exercises based on those scenarios. Then we provide honest, actionable feedback to help them improve.



For more information on Unisys wargame services, please visit: http://www.unisys.com/offerings/security-solutions/point%20of%20view%20paper/cyber-resilience-services-id-3044.





Unisys is a global information technology company that specialises in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com.

