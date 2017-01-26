Prysmians New Chilean Affiliate Established

Prysmian Chile will allow the group to reinforce its position in the South American market, declared M. Del Brenna, CEO Prysmian Group South America

(firmenpresse) - Milan, 26 January 2017 Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces the establishment of its new Chilean affiliate, which is now fully operational.



The South American market is experiencing growth in both the Energy and Telecom sectors, and Chile is one of the most promising markets in the continent. Prysmian has been selling into the Chilean market for many years and has decided to open a local legal entity in order to expand its reach in the country.



Initially Prysmian Chile will operate through a local warehouse, making available Prysmian Groups entire product range to the local market.



This new milestone brings Prysmian South America much closer to the Chilean customers, ensuring availability, through Prysmian Chile, of the entire product range of Prysmian Group, stated German Aparicio, General Manager, Prysmian Chile.



Marcello Del Brenna, CEO of Prysmian Group South America, also stated: The first priority of Prysmian Chile is to stay close to the Chilean customers, strengthen relationships at local and regional level, make available high quality products and services, and be ready to seize any growth opportunity which may emerge in this buoyant country.



Prysmian Group is worldwide leader in energy and telecom cables. The Group has thus become the partner of choice for the main utility companies and operators, supporting them in the realization of some of their most important projects where the quality of its products and innovative solutions have enabled the Group to tackle the most difficult challenges.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Prysmians-New-Chilean-Affiliate-Established



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of about 7.5 billion in 2015, over 19,000 employees across 50 countries and 88 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Lorenzo Caruso

Corporate and Business Communications Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso(at)prysmiangroup.com

Date: 01/26/2017 - 13:36

Language: English

News-ID 520085

Character count: 1819

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease