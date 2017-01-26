Hewlett Packard Enterprise Declares a Regular Dividend

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that the Hewlett Packard Enterprise board of directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.065 per share on the company's common stock.

This dividend, the second in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's fiscal year 2017, is payable on or about April 5, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2017.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has approximately 1.666 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Hewlett Packard Enterprise could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of Hewlett Packard Enterprise for future operations; other statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected and other risks that are described in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risks described in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Hewlett Packard Enterprise assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

