REMINDER/Media Advisory: CMHC to release results of its Housing Market Assessment

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release results of its quarterly Housing Market Assessment (HMA), a comprehensive report that identifies potentially problematic conditions in the Canadian housing market.

The report will be made available on Thursday, January 26 at 12:00 pm Eastern.

Media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern. Please contact media relations to obtain the dial-in number.

Contacts:

Karine LeBlanc

CMHC Media Relations

(613) 740-5413





