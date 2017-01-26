Dome9 Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Independent Attestation of SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Demonstrates Dome9's Continued Commitment to Protecting Its Customers and their Data Confidentiality

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- , the leader in cloud infrastructure security, today announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination related to security, availability and confidentiality principles defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). EY (formerly Ernst & Young), a global leader in assurance, tax, transactions and advisory services, performed a rigorous audit of Dome9's security controls and processes for its products and services. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification was completed less than a year after Dome9 achieved ISO 27001 certification.

"Enterprise customers worldwide rely on the Dome9 platform to manage security and compliance in their public cloud environments," said Zohar Alon, CEO and co-founder of Dome9 Security. "At Dome9, we take this responsibility seriously. We have invested heavily in implementing security controls and practices to ensure that our products and systems meet the highest standards of security and reliability and that our customers' data confidentiality is protected. Dome9 continues to lead the way in earning customer trust at a time when it is most required."

EY's examination for SOC 2 certification included independent testing of controls related to the Dome9 Arc SaaS platform. The SOC 2 Type 2 report indicates that controls were suitably designed and operating effectively over a period of time. These controls meet the criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy defined in Section 100 of Trust Services Principles and Criteria established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), Assurance Services Executive Committee (ASEC).

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a reflection of Dome9's continued commitment to security and privacy," said Eyal Fingold, vice president, research and development of Dome9 Security. "Over 200 enterprise customers use the Dome9 Arc platform to actively protect their public cloud environments, visualize their network security posture, detect and remediate misconfigurations and manage compliance. The SOC 2 Type 2 report gives our customers assurance that the controls we have in place to keep their data secure and confidential and are designed and operating as intended."

Dome9 delivers verifiable cloud infrastructure security and compliance to all businesses at all times across all public clouds. The Dome9 Arc SaaS platform leverages cloud-native security capabilities and cloud-agnostic policy automation to bring comprehensive network security, advanced IAM protection and continuous compliance to every public cloud environment. Dome9 offers technologies to assess security posture, detect misconfigurations, model gold standard policies, protect against attacks and insider threats, and conform to security best practices in the cloud. Enterprises use Dome9 Arc for faster and more effective cloud security operations, pain-free compliance and governance, and Rugged DevOps practices. Learn more at .

© 2017 Dome9 Security. All rights reserved. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their holder(s).

