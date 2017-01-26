Nippon Dragon Resources will use DIAGNOS' Artificial Intelligence tools to optimize exploration of its Rocmec1 and Denain properties

(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in applying Artificial Intelligence in data mining technical services, announces today the signing of an agreement for the use of CARDS (Computer Aided Resource Detection Software) to generate mining targets on the Rocmec1 and Denain properties owned by Nippon Dragon Resources ("Nippon Dragon") (TSX VENTURE: NIP). The agreement is valued at $70,000 and the results will serve as a guide for future drilling activities of Nippon Dragon.

"The use of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") is rapidly growing in all spheres of our lives and the mining exploration sector definitely needs new powerful tools to optimize the use of its capital to discover new mining deposits. The few new discoveries in the mining world is concerning. In 2016, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, IBM have exposed us to AI. DIAGNOS uses and perfected artificial intelligence since 2000 and is positioned as one of the pioneers in this industry", said Mr. Michel Fontaine, Vice-president, Mining of DIAGNOS.

"The reports will assist Nippon Dragon in better understanding the ore bodies and, above all, will enable us to increase known resources and provide specific targets for future exploration activities. New mining technologies such as DIAGNOS' CARDS and Nippon Dragon's Thermal Fragmentation mining method make it possible for us to stand out and provide significant cost savings", said Donald Brisebois, Nippon Dragon's President and CEO.

About CARDS

CARDS is a state-of-the-art computer system that uses powerful algorithms to digitally analyse publically available as well as privately owned geological information. For this occurrence, three data mining techniques based on clustering and decision tree will be used in order to generate new targets with a high level of accuracy.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation (TSX VENTURE: ADK) with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources. DIAGNOS can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, mathematics, as well as remote sensing and image interpretation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

