Security Industry Veteran David DeWalt Joins ForgeRock as Vice Chairman

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- , the leading open platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced that Executive Chairman of FireEye David DeWalt has joined the company board of directors as Vice Chairman. The addition of Mr. DeWalt to the Board reflects the growing leadership position of ForgeRock in the identity and access management market and IoT (internet of things) markets, and the extraordinary growth the company is experiencing.

ForgeRock is a San Francisco-based digital identity software company that drives real change in organizations undergoing digital transformation. ForgeRock delivers solutions based on open source identity management technology for customer facing security, enhanced customer experience applications and identity-of-things.

Widely recognized as one of the most successful business leaders in the cybersecurity industry, Mr. DeWalt's career has included a number of high-level posts, including President and CEO of McAfee and member of the board of Delta Airlines. In 2011, DeWalt was also appointed a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Council of the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama. Currently Executive Chairman of FireEye, Vice Chairman of ForeScout Technologies, and a board member at Five9, DeWalt brings more than 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity sector.

"Digital transformation is driving real change across every industry. At the core of this change is identity. Knowing your customers, their devices and providing them safe and secure access to services is key to enhancing digital relationships and establishing trust. ForgeRock is at the forefront of this change, providing game-changing identity and privacy technology for people, devices, and services. ForgeRock has marquee customers standardizing on their identity solutions including HSBC, Home Depot, Philips Healthcare, Toyota and the BBC. As ForgeRock is leading the way in digital identity, it is my pleasure to be joining the business and I look forward to working closely with the fantastic leadership team already in place," said DeWalt.

Mike Ellis, CEO of ForgeRock, said: "We are thrilled to be adding Dave and his expertise to ForgeRock's board. As we continue to rapidly grow and revolutionize the industry by delivering major impact to customer value, Dave will play a key role. ForgeRock digital identity solutions are driving mission critical results across enterprises by enabling the trusted digital journey of people, devices, machines, data, and services."

DeWalt's appointment follows ForgeRock's most successful year to date. In 2016, the company introduced the first commercial application of identity capabilities based on the User Managed Access standard, driving forward consumer trust, consent, and privacy. In addition, ForgeRock experienced an unprecedented expansion of its customer base, adding dozens of top brands from key industry sectors such as retail, media, finance, the public sector, and manufacturing, and extended its reach into emerging markets by partnering with industry leaders including Accenture and Pivotal.

The ForgeRock Identity Platform transforms the way hundreds of millions of customers and citizens interact with businesses and governments online, providing better security, building relationships, and enabling new cloud, mobile, and IoT offerings from any device or connected thing. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments like Norway, Canada, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in London, Bristol, Grenoble, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, and Meritech Capital. For more information and free downloads, visit or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook |Twitter | LinkedIn |

Phil Corfan / Pelin Wolk



Sepia Communications

PressRelease by

ForgeRock

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 520103

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ForgeRock

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease