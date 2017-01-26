Power Napping on Sway - the new relaxation lounger by KLAFS

(PresseBox) - The Sway is another innovative idea of KLAFS: A swinging relaxation lounger, which allows deep relaxation and revitalisation within a short time, without having to remove one's clothes. Based on scientifically proven technology, Sway helps to compensate exhaustion by means of short sleep phases and thus leads back to harmony for body and spirit.

The biological rhythm of a person is the basis for health, vitality and performance. According to sleep scientists, a short daytime nap increases the personal capacity for concentration and reaction. In the USA, power napping during working hours is already fashionable, and in Japan, intermittent dozing has long been part of the culture. This sleep is not deep, but it does improve performance.

The extent to which one actually feels awake and capable depends on four factors: The physical constitution, the task, the environment and the time of day. This energy sleep, separate from the main sleeping phase at night, should last between at least 15 and at most 30 minutes, in order to adequately regenerate the body: Whether as a performance enhancing short sleep at lunch break or in order to switch off from everyday stress in the shortest amount of time.

And precisely this principle forms the basis of the patented Sway: As demonstrated by scientific research, a simulated swaying length of 7.5m is exactly the frequency with which an optimum synchronisation of brain waves and movement takes place. Even after short use, movement, time and space blend together. The user is no longer aware that he is swaying - his brain waves have synchronised naturally with the swaying movement and adjust harmoniously to external factors. In this moment, breathing and pulse calm down, and muscle tone relaxes. With the new Sway, this relaxing power nap reaches those seeking calm quite simply, directly, and with a comfort that is good for health. The elegant design allows many possibilities for individualisation, with a wide range of colours and materials for the high-quality upholstered lounger. The variable surfaces consist of UV-stable and waterproof covers in synthetic leather with classic leather grain, the stitching of which is in a fashionable contrasting colour. Almost every area or use is possible. The adjustable headpiece makes the SWAY into a timeless and functional piece of furniture: The head and back pieces can be comfortably adjusted electronically, and the swaying motion can be switched on.



The Fraunhofer Institute for work management and organisation (IAO) in Stuttgart, Germany has examined the effects of the Sway. In cooperation with KLAFS, this scientific user study tests the physiological relaxation and the performance enhancing regeneration effect.



KLAFS Sway is an exclusive energy provider in many places: From the private sauna to day spas and fitness centers, at trade fairs, in travel and congress centres, hotel and private spas, right up to the executive office levels. Thanks to its innovative swaying function, this relaxation lounger opens up new paths almost everywhere, doing body and soul the world of good and - while doing so - improving concentration, performance and reactive capabilities.





