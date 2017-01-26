Mag One Products Inc.: Lawfirm, Consultant, Loan



(firmenpresse) -

Mag One Products Inc.: Lawfirm, Consultant, Loan



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA/25 January 2017. MAG ONE PRODUCTS INC., (Mag One or the Company) has retained the corporate and securities legal services of the Vancouver lawfirm, Beadle Raven LLP. As the Companys projects and products grow, having local, experienced, legal services will be a welcome resource.



Mag One has signed a Consulting Agreement with Blue Coast Systems, LLC, (Blue Coast) headed by Joseph A. Swider, B.Sc. Mech. Eng., of Richmond, Virginia and former U.S. Naval Officer. Swider has 25 years of experience in international, domestic and federal markets ranging from advanced cyber technology, sensor systems, industrial operations including Mining and Metals, Oil and Gas, Energy sectors as well as various U.S. Federal Departments.



Swiders mandate as a strategic advisor is to investigate commercialization of MagPower System Inc.s magnesium-air battery technology for commercial, retail, humanitarian and industrial applications. MagPower is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mag One.



It was disclosed in the January press release that the Company had received CAN$670,000. in loans from three shareholders and/or directors of the Company. For clarification, $270,000. of the loans bears no interest, has no term and no collateral was required. $400,000. of the loans bears interest at 10%; interest prepaid for three months and personally guaranteed by the Chairman of the Company.



Mag One has disclosed several times in the past three years that it has signed a contract to secure 50M tonnes of serpentinite tailings produced by the former Jeffrey Mines operation located in Quebec. MERN data received from the former General Manager of Jeffrey Mines indicates that 142M tons were produced between 1970 and 1993. The mine continued to operate for another 19 years and finally closed in 2012. Although this historical data indicates a significant resource, it has been determined that the Company is required to file a 43.101 report to support its mineral resource estimate. The Company therefore intends to engage a firm to carry out this work within 45 days of announcement of the mineral resource.





Mag One Products Inc. is a technology, processing and production company, that aims to be the diamond standard in the Magnesium (Mg) market by concentrating on three initial projects: I. Magnesium-based structural insulated sheathing panels; II. production of MgO, Mg(OH)2 and other saleable co-products, byproducts and compounds; and III. production of 99.9% pure magnesium metal at the Companys tailings and manufacturing plant site in southern Quebec, Canada. Two of Mag Ones advantages are its proprietary patent(s) pending technology and modular processing plant expansion.



Signed: Nelson M. Skalbania, B.Ap.Sc., M.Sc., P.Eng.

Chairman.



For further information or questions kindly contact the Company via email: info(at)MagOneProducts.com and IR(at)MagOneProducts.com



Mag One listed on the CSE with the symbol, MDD, the Börse Frankfurt stock exchange (Frankfurt) and the Xetra with the ticker symbol 304 and the OTCQB with ticker symbol "MGPRF". The listings on the Frankfurt and OTCQB exchanges provide the company exposure to the European and U.S. markets and potential investors. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words could, intend, expect, believe, will, projected, estimated, anticipates and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Companys current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. CSE has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.







PressRelease by

Mag One Products Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/26/2017 - 14:24

Language: English

News-ID 520109

Character count: 5232

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mag One Products Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease