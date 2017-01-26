Best-Selling Mommy Please Play Food Set Currently Out Of Stock

Mommy Please announced that their best selling 125 piece play food set, which is the number one rated toy foods on Amazon.com, is currently out of stock.

(firmenpresse) - The Mommy Please 125-piece play food set, which is the [top-rated play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) on Amazon.com, is currently out of stock. Company spokesperson Elsie Murphy issued a statement today concerning the inventory of the play food set.



"We had a record-breaking fourth quarter sales of our play food set," said Murphy. "As exciting as this is, the sales volume was so high that it far exceeded our projections. As a result, the toy food set is currently out of stock. We want to assure our customers that production has increased, and the play food set should be available again on Amazon.com by the end of the week."



The play food set by [Mommy Please](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC) is made in the USA out of BPA free and durable plastic. Numerous satisfied customers love to watch their children play with this play food set with 125 pieces that are unique shapes and a variety of bright colors. The food choices include grapes, apples, asparagus, broccoli, milk, bread, chicken, pizza, ice cream cones, watermelon, bananas, cauliflower, carrots, donuts, strawberries, potatoes, tomatoes, just to name a few. The play food set introduces children to a variety of foods and is suitable for boy and girls ages 3 and up.



It is the mission of Mommy Please to educate children through play and touch the lives of families around the world. An Amazon.com reviewer wrote: "I have a child with special needs who struggles with pretend play and this set has breathed new life into our playtime He has surprised me a couple of times by spontaneously pretending to eat the chicken, which was just so huge for him. And we've been working on saying the names of all of the different items, so it's been helping with speech as well." With over 340 customer reviews on Amazon.com, 97% of customers have said they liked the Mommy Please play food set.



Mommy Please has increased production, and the play food sets should be available for purchase on Amazon.com shortly for the price of $23.97. Free shipping is available for all orders over $25.





About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC

3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

