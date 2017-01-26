The Linley Group Hosts 2017 Cloud Hardware Conference

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The Linley Group announces its 2017 conference series, at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, Calif., will start with the Linley Conference on February 8. This single-track event targets cloud-service providers, network-service providers, network-equipment vendors, server OEMs, system designers, and software developers making decisions on technologies for the data center.

"Cloud computing is driving fundamental shifts in compute, storage, and network architectures," said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst with The Linley Group. "By providing insights into these changes and enabling interaction with technology leaders, our conference provides attendees with the information they need when designing data-center systems."

The conference will open with a keynote talk from Andy Bechtolsheim, Founder, Chief Development Officer, and Chairman of Arista Networks, who will discuss market transitions in data-center networking. The program's networking topics will include protocol processing and server offload; advanced memory technologies; and high-speed optical interconnects.

The conference will close with a special panel "Accelerating the Cloud," featuring thought leaders and hosted by Jag Bolaria, Principal Analyst, The Linley Group.

The Linley Group offers free attendance to qualified registrants who sign up on-line by February 2, 2017. For more information on the conference program and to register, please visit .

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

