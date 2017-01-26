Cornerstone OnDemand Retains Position as a Strategic Leader In 2017 Fosway Group 9-Grid for Learning Systems

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, 26 January 2017 Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that it remains positioned as a Strategic Leader in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems.



The Fosway 9-Grid is a five-dimensional market analysis model that is used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the European talent systems market. It provides readers a comparison of different solutions based on performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectories across the market. The Fosway 9-Grid is the only market analysis of its kind focused on organisations in Europe.



Cornerstone retains its position as a Strategic Leader in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems because of its consistent performance, growth and investment in innovation said David Wilson, CEO Fosway Group. Cornerstone continues to deliver capabilities that meet the demands of complex enterprise-scale customers as well as strong customer advocacy and growing its penetration into the mid-market.



Cornerstones learning management software enables organisations to engage the entire workforce, accelerate employee performance, support organisational goals, and ensure compliance. From a simple, modern and engaging centralised solution, Cornerstone delivers instructor-led training (ILT), virtual, mobile, collaborative and online learning, exams, certifications, and compliance content for training and developing employees.



We have a strong learning heritage, and Cornerstone being featured as a Strategic Leader is a real testament to how comprehensive and modern our solution is. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver innovation, true adoption, advocacy, and customer satisfaction, said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Cornerstone OnDemand. Learning never ends, and is very much a survival skill as change remains rapid in organisations. Data and analytics are more important than ever because of this too, and our suite of products helps organisations to build their peoples skills, boost engagement through modern and collaborative learning, and predict the future leadership pipeline based on data  and train them accordingly.





Learn more and download the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems at http://www.fosway.com/9-grid/learning-systems





About Fosway Group

At Fosway Group we understand that developing and engaging people is how complex global organisations deliver performance and achieve success. Just as every employees talent journey is unique, so is every organisations people strategy.



Fosway Groups analyst and advisory services deliver the insights your organisation needs to achieve results and eliminate risk. We know that every aspect of next generation HR and talent are more intertwined than ever. When you work with us, you accelerate your insight and make better decisions.



Were Europes #1 independent HR analyst, and just like the Roman road we draw our name from, youll find that were unusually direct. We dont have a vested interest in your technology or consulting choices. You can depend on us to tell you what you need to know to succeed.



Example clients include: Alstom, Aviva, Boots UK, BP, BT, Centrica, Deutsche Bank, Faurecia, HSBC, International SOS, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, PwC, Rolls-Royce, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sanofi, Shell, Swiss Re, Telefonica, Thomson Reuters, Toyota Europe, and Vodafone.



About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based human capital management software. The companys solutions help organisations realise the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organisations.



Based in Santa Monica, California, the companys solutions are used by more than 2,800 clients worldwide, spanning nearly 28 million users across 191 countries and 42 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk



