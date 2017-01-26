       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


CBSA celebrates International Customs Day

ID: 520153
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Canada Border Services Agency

Today, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) joins its partners in customs and border management around the world in celebration of International Customs Day. Every year, the World Customs Organization (WCO) celebrates this occasion under a particular theme, giving member organizations the opportunity to share knowledge and emerging practices.

This year's theme is "Data Analysis for Effective Border Management." The CBSA firmly supports the development of tools and best practices for sound data management, and welcomes the opportunity to highlight this priority in the context of International Customs Day.

Effective data analysis enables the Agency to improve decision-making in the field, as well as report on performance in a way that demonstrates tangible benefits to Canadians. The CBSA has developed a strategy for data analytics to transform its capacity for data governance, business intelligence and advanced analysis capabilities.

International Customs Day is an occasion for the global customs community to focus on the growing importance of data analytics in border management.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to facilitating the movement of goods and travelers while protecting our border security. This year, International Customs Day is an opportunity to reflect on how risk assessment capabilities, and co-operation with international partners and the World Customs Organization, help achieve these important goals."

Hon. Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter (), join us on or visit our .

Contacts:
For media info:


CBSA Media Relations
613-957-6500



More information:
http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

canada-border-services-agency,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/26/2017 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 520153
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canada Border Services Agency
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 44

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.791
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 29
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 247


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z