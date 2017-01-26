Emerald Health Engages CFN Media to Cultivate New Investor Audience

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced that Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EMH) (OTCQB: TBQBF) has engaged CFN Media to conduct an investor and market visibility program beginning on January 26, 2017.

"We are very excited to be working with Emerald Health, one of the first Canadian licensed producers under the ACMPR with plans to rapidly expand on 32 acres in metro Vancouver," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "With an exceptional management team that's versed in drug discovery, development, and distribution, the company has become one of Canada's most medically-focused licensed producers, which sets it apart from competitors."

"We are pleased to partner with CFN Media to broaden the audience of investors that are aware of our extraordinary team and its efforts to leverage our expertise and future expansion site for production and sale of medical and recreational cannabis for Canada and export markets," said Avtar Dhillon, Executive Chairman of Emerald Health. "Emerald remains focused on the development of proprietary medicines derived from our broad range of cannabis strains and genetics with the hopes of replacing harmful pharmaceuticals and improving overall patient outcomes."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors across North America to elevate Emerald Health's financial brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur:

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand:

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone:

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. is a Licensed Producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR"), authorized to cultivate and sell both dried medical cannabis flower and medical cannabis oils in Canada. Emerald currently operates out of an indoor facility in Victoria, British Columbia, with plans for a purpose built hybrid greenhouse expansion on 32 acres in metro Vancouver. Emerald prides itself on being one of Canada's most medically focused producers with one of the industry's most qualified management teams with regard to pharmaceutical drug discovery, development and distribution. We aim to capture unique niches of both the medical and future recreational cannabis markets through proprietary strains, defensible intellectual property, and superb client and consumer experience. Please visit for more information.

CFN Media



Frank Lane

206-369-7050

PressRelease by

CFN Media

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 520155

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CFN Media

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease