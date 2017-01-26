       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Lifestyle & Leisure


Popular Pink Flamingo Float By Teddy Shake Celebrates Six Month Anniversary

Teddy Shake issued a special statement this week as they celebrate the six month anniversary of their best-selling pink flamingo float.

ID: 520161
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - It has been six months since Teddy Shake launched their best-selling pink flamingo float. Company spokesperson Bailey Anderson issued a statement this week about the anniversary celebration for the company.

"It has now been six months since we launched our [pink flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC)," said spokesperson Anderson. "There is so much for us to celebrate. Sales have far exceeded our projections and expectations. Even more important than that, has been the response from our customers. We have received countless emails and messages from customers telling us how much they love our flamingo float. We are excited about the future of our company, and of our pink flamingo float."

The [Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) measures 80-inches in length and can provide hours of fun for everyone. The float is large enough for an adult to lounge on it, or several children can ride the float at the same time. The material used in the construction of the float is a cheerful bright pink color and durable enough to withstand hours of use without deflating.

Over 90 customers have written reviews for the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float on Amazon.com. Of those reviews, 100% of customers wrote that they loved their pink flamingo float, with 93% of reviewers providing the flamingo inflatable with a perfect five-star rating. A recent five-star review was written by Sarah who said "To say that this is a well-loved item is an understatement. My daughter LOVES this flamingo float! First of all, it's HUGE! I think she feels like a queen when she's floating around the pool! It's well made. It's perfect for kids of all ages. We are just waiting for the weather to warm up again so we can get our float on. We had to deflate it because she wanted to sleep with it in her room! It brought lots of fun to our pool time."

Teddy Shake has an exclusive selling partnership with Amazon.com, and their popular flamingo float can only be purchased on the website. The pink flamingo float is currently discounted to celebrate the company anniversary and is priced at $34.99.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."



More information:
http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):

best, their, anniversary, selling, pink, float, flamingo, month, celebrate, special,



Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats
https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Requests:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats
https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427
Miami, FL
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/26/2017 - 16:02
Language: English
News-ID 520161
Character count: 2723
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats
Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Miami, FL

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 26/01/2017

Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Lifestyle & Leisure




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.791
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 29
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 240


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z