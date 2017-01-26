Reminder: TGS Q4 2016 Financial Results, 2017 Guidance and Capital Markets Day

(firmenpresse) - ASKER, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- TGS will release the financial statement for Q4 2016 along with 2017 guidance on 2 February 2017 at approximately 7:00am CET. Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO) will present the results and 2017 guidance during the company's Capital Markets Day which will take place in London, UK on the same day.

The Capital Markets Day in London will open at 8:30am (GMT) at UBS, 5 Broadgate, London, EC2M 2QM. The schedule of presentations will commence at 9:00am (GMT).

The event will be webcasted live with a recording and presentation materials to be made available on .

TGS will also host a Q&A luncheon with the CEO and CFO at 12.00pm (EST) in New York City, NY on 3 February 2017 for those unable to attend the event in London.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO: TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

