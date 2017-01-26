Aloha! Fulcrum Partners Celebrates 10-Year Milestone

(firmenpresse) - PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Founded in 2007, Fulcrum Partners LLC is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of dedicated service to its many clients. A leading U.S. provider of executive benefits consulting, Fulcrum Partners is launching a year-long campaign to pay tribute to each of its twelve nationwide offices. As part of its celebration, the company also has issued a commemorative logo in honor of this noteworthy milestone.

Widely known and respected as a provider of executive benefits consulting, the coast-to-coast offices of Fulcrum Partners extend from Washington D.C. to Honolulu, Hawaii. , a lifelong resident of Hawaii, is the Managing Director of the company's Honolulu office and is an esteemed member of the Honolulu business and service community.

Now beginning his fifty-second year as an industry professional, Roy has focused much of his career on executive benefits consulting, succession plans and estate planning, as well as helping banks and corporations with bank owned life insurance (BOLI) or corporate owned life insurance (COLI) effectively fund benefits plans and reward key executives. Roy said, "I am pleased to assist our local companies to attract and retain the best available talent to serve Hawaii businesses and the community."

The Fulcrum Partners offices of Roy Imai in downtown Honolulu, at 1100 Ward Avenue #811, are located directly across the street from the city's historic park, Thomas Square. To learn more about the services provided by Managing Director Roy Imai, contact him at 808-527-7649. You can find out more about all the members of the Fulcrum Partners team at

Fulcrum Partners LLC () is one of the nation's leading and largest executive benefits consultancies. Fulcrum Partners is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Washington D.C.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of ValMark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, 130 Springside Drive, Suite 300, Akron, OH 44333-2431, 1-800-765-5201.Investment Advisory Services offered through ValMark Advisers, Inc., which is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Fulcrum Partners LLC is a separate entity from ValMark Securities, Inc. and ValMark Advisers, Inc.

Bruce Brownell



904.296.2563





More information:

http://www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com



PressRelease by

Fulcrum Partners LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 520180

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fulcrum Partners LLC

Stadt: PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease