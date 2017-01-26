Somebody Will Strike Gold in New York City This Weekend

Scavenger Hunt for Real Gold in NYC Celebrates New Matthew McConaughey Film GOLD

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- On Friday, January 27th, the hunt for gold is on! The new Matthew McConaughey movie GOLD hits theaters that day, and on Saturday the 28th, New Yorkers will hit the streets of the city to find the real thing.

The makers of GOLD are kicking off the film's launch with a promotion called The Washoe Strike (named after the fictional company from the movie), for which they have hidden real gold in NYC. To find it, would-be prospectors will have to follow a series of clues that will take them throughout New York City. The first to the finish line wins an ounce of real 24k gold. To join the hunt and receive clues, go to and download the app Washoe Strike. The first clue will be released Saturday morning, and by Sunday afternoon, one lucky prospector will be cashing in!

The treasure hunt game uses an app developed specifically for this project by discreet, intelligence-led risk management company, DS-48. The app, Washoe Strike, is based upon their highly sophisticated security app called OverWatch, and leverages sophisticated gps tracking to engage users in real-time.

"We are recreating the same kind of excitement Matthew McConaughey's character feels as he searches the jungle of Indonesia," according to the hunt's organizer, Nick Platt, CEO of The LOLA Agency. "New York City plays such a crucial role in the film, we thought this would be the ideal place to relaunch the Washoe Mining Corporation's hunt for gold."

"We at DS-48 are very excited to be supporting such an immersive experience using cutting edge technology," said Tessy De Nassau, Communications Director at DS-48, the operational and technology partner for The Washoe Strike.

GOLD is the the story of Kenny Wells, played by Matthew McConaughey, a prospector who sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold is hard but keeping it is even more difficult, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of Wall Street.

To join the hunt, go to to download the app. Search for The Washoe Strike on the Apple Store or Google Play.

Nick Platt



CEO

The LOLA Agency

310-753-2893

PressRelease by

The LOLA Agency

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 15:33

Language: English

News-ID 520183

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The LOLA Agency

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease