Jackson Hewitt(R) and American Express Serve(R) Give Clients Access to Federal Refunds Up to Two Days Earlier

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- today announced that continues to be an option for clients to receive their tax refunds and manage their money. Clients can load their IRS tax refund for free onto an American Express Serve Card. When they do, they will have access to their federal refund up to two days earlier than a standard electronic deposit from the IRS(1).

American Express Serve is a full-service, reloadable prepaid account with money management tools. There are no hidden fees and no minimum balance is required.

"With American Express Serve our clients can get free, early direct deposit of IRS refunds, plus the benefits of American Express Serve," said David Prokupek, co-CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "This Card helps our clients make their tax refund work harder for them."

Additional features of American Express Serve include:

Free ATM withdrawals at more than 24,000 MoneyPass® ATMs nationwide(2)

Pick up your tax refund in cash at over 4,500 Walmart® stores with Cash Pickup Powered by Ria®(3)

Cash your checks in minutes through Mobile Check Capture by Ingo® Money with using the Serve Mobile App(4)

"We know how important the tax refund is for millions of Americans," said Stefan Happ, Executive Vice President, Global Prepaid & Alternative Payments, American Express. "We're excited to continue to team up with Jackson Hewitt to give their clients a smart, fast and convenient way to receive their refund."

For more information about American Express Serve, visit .

Terms and conditions apply to all offers. To find a local Jackson Hewitt location or learn more about its products and promotions, visit .

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission of offering its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. With more than 25,000 professional tax preparers, Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. Jackson Hewitt is the fastest-growing full-service tax preparation company with approximately 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions. For more information about products, services and offers, or to locate your neighborhood Jackson Hewitt office, visit or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at and connect with us on , , , , and .

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: , , , , , , , , , and .

(1)Faster access compared to standard tax refund electronic deposit and subject to IRS submitting refund information to the bank before release date. IRS may not submit refund information early.

(2)Transactions at non-MoneyPass® ATMs have a $3.50 American Express Serve fee. ATM operator fees may also apply. See for details.

(3)The Serve Cash Pickup service is provided by Ria (defined below) pursuant to Ria's Terms and Conditions and Ria's Privacy Policy and the Serve Consumer User Agreement and is subject to all applicable laws and regulations. Pickup is available in all 50 United States and Puerto Rico. For tax refunds or refund advances that are Direct Deposited to your Account, the daily Cash Pickup limit will be the lesser of (i) $2,900 and (ii) the tax funds amount, until you have withdrawn the tax funds amount (Arizona Accountholders are only eligible for a $900 daily Cash Pickup limit). Otherwise, a $900 daily Cash Pickup limit applies. Per transaction limit of $499.99 applies to withdrawals picked up in Arizona. Fee of $3.49 for each withdrawal up to $500, $6.49 for each withdrawal of $500.01- $900, and $9.49 for each withdrawal of $900.01-$2,900 applies. Other limits and terms and conditions apply. Visit serve.com/jacksonhewitt/cashpickup for complete details.

Ria is a registered trademark of Continental Exchange Solutions, Inc. dba Ria Financial Services, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the Department of Financial Services of the State of New York; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized independently or through its affiliate, Ria Financial Services Puerto Rico, Inc. OCIF LICENSE NUMBER TM-2014-031, to operate as a Money Transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business. American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. is not responsible for Ria's acts or omissions in its provision of Serve Cash Pickup services.

Serve Cash Pickup orders can be picked up during Walmart store hours (typically 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, but hours may vary) at any Walmart MoneyCenter or customer service desk in the State or territory you specified in your order. To pick up your Serve Cash Pickup order, you must present a valid government-issued photo ID and pickup reference number. You will be required to provide proof of address if your ID does not contain your address or contains a P.O. Box.

(4)The Mobile Check Capture by Ingo Money service is provided by First Century Bank, N.A. and Ingo Money, Inc., subject to the First Century Bank and Ingo Money Terms and Conditions and the First Century Bank and Ingo Money Privacy Policy. All checks are subject to approval for funding at Ingo Money's sole discretion. Approval usually takes 3 to 5 minutes but can take up to one hour. Fees apply for approved Money in Minutes transactions funded to your Account. See serve.com/jacksonhewitt/fees for details. Additional terms and conditions and limits are associated with your use of the Mobile Check Capture by Ingo Money service through the Serve Mobile App. See serve.com/jacksonhewitt/legal for details. Data rates may apply.

