baramundi software recorded 20% growth in 2016

Augsburg, 01/26/2017  baramundi software  a leading provider of endpoint management solutions  today announced it grew its sales by more than 20 percent compared to 2015.

(firmenpresse) - Augsburg, 01/26/2017  baramundi software  a leading provider of endpoint management solutions  today announced it grew its sales by more than 20 percent compared to 2015. In addition, it welcomed more than 400 new customers across Europe and 2 UK partners. In order to keep up with business growth and surging customer demand, the company also hired 21 new employees and opened a branch in Vienna, Austria, in line with its expansion plans.

"We are extremely pleased with the results achieved in this past year said Uwe Beikirch, Managing Director at baramundi software. This is testament of a great team, a solid product and a terrific partner ecosystem. We see enormous opportunities for growth in the near future and we look forward to achieving even better results in 2017.

Product enhancements and in-house software development played a pivotal role in 2016. In May, the company announced a major update of its flagship product baramundi Management Suite, which enables enterprises to dramatically reduce IT costs whilst helping administrators look after any IT environments more effectively and securely.

The baramundi Management Suite has been very successful when put to productive use since the implementation phase, which was smooth and quick said Steffen Pohlenz, Head of IT at MorphoSys AG. A major advantage is that it is easy to manage and extremely flexible. If certain procedures were not feasible in the past, they are now possible. The price/performance ratio is also a clear cut above all other competitors.

Other 2016 company milestones, new offerings and growth indicators include:

 Won the "Trust Champion" award, having been among the top 100 employers in the Great Place to Work competition for five years in a row.
 Ranked as leader in Experton Groups Digital Workspace Vendor Benchmark, in the Mobile Device Management Solutions category.
 Won Vogel IT Media's platinum award, in the Patch Management category.


 Ranked at no. #44 in the "Germany's Best Employers 2016" competition, in the 50-500 employees category and at no. #16 in the 101-500 employees category.



