baramundi software recorded 20% growth in 2016

Augsburg, 01/26/2017 – baramundi software – a leading provider of endpoint management solutions – today announced it grew its sales by more than 20 percent compared to 2015.

(firmenpresse) - Augsburg, 01/26/2017 – baramundi software – a leading provider of endpoint management solutions – today announced it grew its sales by more than 20 percent compared to 2015. In addition, it welcomed more than 400 new customers across Europe and 2 UK partners. In order to keep up with business growth and surging customer demand, the company also hired 21 new employees and opened a branch in Vienna, Austria, in line with its expansion plans.



"We are extremely pleased with the results achieved in this past year” said Uwe Beikirch, Managing Director at baramundi software. “This is testament of a great team, a solid product and a terrific partner ecosystem. We see enormous opportunities for growth in the near future and we look forward to achieving even better results in 2017.”



Product enhancements and in-house software development played a pivotal role in 2016. In May, the company announced a major update of its flagship product baramundi Management Suite, which enables enterprises to dramatically reduce IT costs whilst helping administrators look after any IT environments more effectively and securely.



“The baramundi Management Suite has been very successful when put to productive use since the implementation phase, which was smooth and quick” said Steffen Pohlenz, Head of IT at MorphoSys AG. “A major advantage is that it is easy to manage and extremely flexible. If certain procedures were not feasible in the past, they are now possible. The price/performance ratio is also a clear cut above all other competitors.”



Other 2016 company milestones, new offerings and growth indicators include:



• Won the "Trust Champion" award, having been among the top 100 employers in the Great Place to Work competition for five years in a row.

• Ranked as leader in Experton Group’s Digital Workspace Vendor Benchmark, in the Mobile Device Management Solutions category.

• Won Vogel IT Media's platinum award, in the Patch Management category.



• Ranked at no. #44 in the "Germany's Best Employers 2016" competition, in the 50-500 employees category and at no. #16 in the 101-500 employees category.







