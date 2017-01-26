       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Environmental testing Company Mold Inspection NYC Celebrates 11 years

Mold Inspection NYC is celebrating its Eleven year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and obstacles it encountered getting this far. More information on the business can be found at their website http://moldinspectionnyc.org/

ID: 520187
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Mold Inspection NYC is celebrating their 11th Anniversary, which commemorates Eleven wonderful years in business. This is a huge milestone for the New York-based Environmental testing services business, which has provided Environmental testing services to home owners and businesses since 2006.

Mold Inspection NYC got it's start in 2006 when founder Timothy Adams saw the opportunity and an unanswered demand in the air quality industry.

One of the earliest challenges Mold Inspection NYC faced was trying to properly educate consumers so that they could make informed decisions when faced with suspected or obvious mold problems in their home, work place and even schools.

Here is one of their videos displaying some moldy and unhealthy situations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrUiMlY3SG0

While every business of course faces challenges, some, like Mold Inspection NYC are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when against a lot of resistance from many in denial, they were able to break barriers and earn the respect of top professionals in the real estate industry, including management companies, landlords and real estate brokers of both commercial and residential properties.

Timothy Adams, Company Director at Mold Inspection NYC was also quoted when discussing another big win. One of the high points of Mold Inspection NYC's history so far was the milestone of bringing awareness to the public about the importance of maintaining a healthy home..

Mold Inspection NYC's Founder, Timothy Adams says We're delighted to be celebrating our Eleven Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is Listening to what our clients wanted and providing an array of solutions to fit everyone's unique needs..

Mold Inspection NYC currently consists of Five employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives for the coming year is to bring further public awareness to the cause of maintaining a healthy home.



Mold Inspection NYC would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this very happy occasion.

More information on the business can be found at http://moldinspectionnyc.org/



More information:
http://moldinspectionnyc.org/



Keywords (optional):

information, more, this, getting, business, found, httpmoldinspectionnycorg, website, their, encountered,



Company information / Profile:

Mold Inspection NYC
http://moldinspectionnyc.org/

PressRelease by

Requests:

Mold Inspection NYC
http://moldinspectionnyc.org/
+1-646-439-0666
347 5th Avenue
New York
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/26/2017 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 520187
Character count: 2592
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Mold Inspection NYC
Ansprechpartner: Timothy Adams Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: New York
Telefon: +1-646-439-0666

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 26/01/2017

Number of hits: 54

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.793
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 29
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 223


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z