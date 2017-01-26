Environmental testing Company Mold Inspection NYC Celebrates 11 years

Mold Inspection NYC is celebrating its Eleven year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and obstacles it encountered getting this far. More information on the business can be found at their website http://moldinspectionnyc.org/

(firmenpresse) - Mold Inspection NYC is celebrating their 11th Anniversary, which commemorates Eleven wonderful years in business. This is a huge milestone for the New York-based Environmental testing services business, which has provided Environmental testing services to home owners and businesses since 2006.



Mold Inspection NYC got it's start in 2006 when founder Timothy Adams saw the opportunity and an unanswered demand in the air quality industry.



One of the earliest challenges Mold Inspection NYC faced was trying to properly educate consumers so that they could make informed decisions when faced with suspected or obvious mold problems in their home, work place and even schools.



Here is one of their videos displaying some moldy and unhealthy situations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrUiMlY3SG0



While every business of course faces challenges, some, like Mold Inspection NYC are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when against a lot of resistance from many in denial, they were able to break barriers and earn the respect of top professionals in the real estate industry, including management companies, landlords and real estate brokers of both commercial and residential properties.



Timothy Adams, Company Director at Mold Inspection NYC was also quoted when discussing another big win. One of the high points of Mold Inspection NYC's history so far was the milestone of bringing awareness to the public about the importance of maintaining a healthy home..



Mold Inspection NYC's Founder, Timothy Adams says We're delighted to be celebrating our Eleven Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is Listening to what our clients wanted and providing an array of solutions to fit everyone's unique needs..



Mold Inspection NYC currently consists of Five employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives for the coming year is to bring further public awareness to the cause of maintaining a healthy home.





Mold Inspection NYC would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this very happy occasion.



More information on the business can be found at http://moldinspectionnyc.org/





