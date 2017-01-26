How to manage the taxes of someone who has died

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) knows that dealing with the death of a loved one is difficult. With this in mind, here are a few things to consider when handling someone's taxes after they have passed away

What to do first

Important facts

Stay connected

To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:

- Follow the CRA on Twitter - .

- Follow the CRA on .

- Subscribe to a CRA .

- Add our to your feed reader.

- Watch our tax-related videos on .

Contacts:

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-941-6269





More information:

http://www.cra.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Canada Revenue Agency

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 15:55

Language: English

News-ID 520188

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Revenue Agency

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease