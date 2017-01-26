First Quantum to Release Fourth Quarter and Year 2016 Financial and Operating Results on February 16, 2017

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will publish its fourth quarter and year 2016 financial and operating results on Thursday February 16, 2017 following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 17, 2017.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

