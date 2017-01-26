       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
First Quantum Minerals Announces Its 2016 Production and Sales

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company")(TSX: FM) today announced its production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Total production and sales, for all periods in this document, are shown for continuing operations only and therefore exclude the Kevitsa mine which was sold on June 1, 2016.

Total copper production for the year 2016, including Sentinel, exceeded previously-announced market guidance and year 2015 by 5% and 31%, respectively.

Amounts shown for Q4 and Year 2016 are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. Final amounts will be published in the Company's financial results for Q4 and year 2016 scheduled for release on February 16, 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARIES BY OPERATION

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

The year 2016 figures cover the period January 1, 2016 to the date of disposal, June 1, 2016. The year 2015 figures cover the entire calendar year.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall, President

Contacts:
North American contact:
Sharon Loung
Director, Investor Relations
(647) 346-3934
(604) 688-3818 (FAX)
Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577


United Kingdom contact:
Clive Newall
President
+44 140 327 3484
+44 140 327 3494 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.first-quantum.com



Firma: First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


