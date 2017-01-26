Reunion Gold Obtains Approvals for Sale of Matthews Ridge

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the sale of its Matthews Ridge manganese project to Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd., an arm's length Chinese corporation, has been accepted by the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana, the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission and the TSX Venture Exchange. The transaction is expected to close on or about February 3, 2017.

The transaction was also approved by the Company's shareholders by way of written consents signed by shareholders holding approximately 74% of the common shares issued and outstanding. See the Company's November 4, 2016 news release for additional information on the transaction.

The Company is now focusing its attention on gold exploration projects located in the Guiana Shield of South America. To that effect, the Company announced on December 2, 2016 that it had entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Haute Mana gold project in French Guiana. The option is subject to certain conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements about the closing date of the sale of Mathews Ridge and the Company's future plans and acquisition. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

