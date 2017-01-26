Blue Coat's Petitions for IPR Challenges Against Finjan Patents Denied

(firmenpresse) - EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- , Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, and its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. ("Finjan") announced that on January 23, 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) for the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) denied two Blue Coat Systems, Inc. petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) challenging the validity of Finjan's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,225,408 (the "'408 Patent") (Case IPR2016-01441) and 8,677,494 (the "'494 Patent") (Case IPR2016-01443).

The PTAB noted that Blue Coat's petitions represent the seventh filed against these Finjan Patents, listing eight factors in deciding whether to exercise discretion not to institute review and that "not all factors need to be present, and [it] need not give equal weight to each factor in reaching [its] decision." Nevertheless, the PTAB proceeded to find all eight factors present concerning Blue Coat's petitions and denied both. Significantly, the PTAB considered the "harassing impact" of Blue Coat's "piecemeal challenges [had] on [Finjan] in defending its patent[s]."

"We are encouraged by the PTAB's comprehensive decisions denying both of Blue Coat's petitions. The PTAB is spot on to recognize that piecemeal and serial challenges to Finjan's patents -- or any others' valid patents -- are not only harassing, but also contrary to 'Congress' intent in enacting the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act,'" commented Julie Mar-Spinola, CIPO of Finjan Holdings. "This is an instance where the USPTO truly met its objective to 'take into account the interests of justice and fairness to both petitioners and patent owners where multiple proceedings involving the same patent claims are before the Office.'"

Finjan has pending infringement lawsuits or appeals against FireEye, Inc., Sophos, Inc., Symantec Corp., Palo Alto Networks, ESET and its affiliates, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Avast Software relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio. The court dockets for the foregoing cases are publicly available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, , which is operated by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit .

