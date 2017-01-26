Introducing The New Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

Be Among the First to Discover a Luxurious Oahu Experience While Enjoying Resort Credit and a Complimentary Night

(firmenpresse) - WAIKIKI BEACH, HI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Being first has its advantages. It suggests an adventurous spirit, big-picture thinking and enviable foresight. Now you too can claim those qualities as your own, thanks to "A First Taste," the new at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach that invites travelers to enjoy a resort credit and a complimentary night when they seize this limited-time opportunity.

Available through April 14, 2017, A First Taste pulls back the curtain on Oahu's most luxurious new residential resort experience with the following perks:

$100 resort credit and a complimentary third night when booking a Deluxe studio

Alternately, enjoy a $200 resort credit and a complimentary third night when you book select one- or two-bedroom suites

As the first Ritz-Carlton Residences on the island of Oahu, the property welcomes guests with 307 ocean-facing . Visitors can choose from studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom suites. No matter where they unpack, however, they can anticipate a level of luxury never before experienced on the island.

Floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the breathtaking majesty of perfect waves, gourmet kitchens where you are as comfortable cooking as you are indulging in a little room service and furnished lanais that invite you linger over every tropical sunset -- these are just a few of the hallmarks of the resort's sleek island design.

The accommodations range in size from 463 square feet for a Studio to 1,880 square feet for a Premier Three Bedroom Suite. Every suite, however, evokes the luxury of island living with a selection of amenities that may include limestone bathrooms, walnut millwork and oak hardwood floors, Miele refrigerators and appliances and marble countertops.

Like those who book A First Taste, this celebrates the unprecedented. Both the Sushi Sho restaurant and Dean & DeLuca wine bar and gourmet market made their Hawaii debuts at the resort. The full-service spa incorporates traditional Hawaiian healing methods for one-of-a-kind treatments, and the fitness center is designed by none other than the celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. Even the pool is completely original. Located on the eighth floor, it is the highest infinity pool in Waikiki.

While The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach promises to create memories that last a lifetime, this offer won't last nearly as long. Put yourself first. Reserve your package by April 11 and stay by April 14, 2017.

At The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, visitors encounter a world of luxurious details and transcendent experiences. The journey begins upon arrival, where island breezes breathe the essence of Hawaii through the eighth-floor lobby, past the city's highest infinity pool and around the Hermes-leather inspired front desk. This same essence informs the dining options, which include BLT Market's all-day fare crafted with Hawaiian produce, sushi and sake at Sushi Sho and the island's first Dean & DeLuca market and wine bar. And it underscores the authentically Hawaiian spa treatments. Accommodations, meanwhile, embrace island living with an impressive selection of amenities like floor-to-ceiling windows, full kitchens and kitchenettes, oversized bathrooms, 49- to 55-inch LED Smart TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi and, in the suites, dedicated dining spaces. Beyond the resort, guests will enjoy upscale shopping, world-class water sports and renowned attractions, including Pearl Harbor, all just moments away.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates over 90 hotels and resorts in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information, or reservations, visit the company web site at . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available:

Contact:



Huy Vo

Director of Resort Marketing





The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

383 Kalaimoku Street

Waikiki Beach, HI 96815 United States

+1 (808) 922-8111





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3103076



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 16:35

Language: English

News-ID 520198

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

Stadt: WAIKIKI BEACH, HI





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease