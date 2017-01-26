       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


EastNets: Migrating Clients to Dow Jones Watchlists Begins

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Late last year, , innovator in financial compliance solutions and services, concluded a significant strategic partnership with , the global leader in data intelligence. The partnership, a significant upgrade to EastNets' filtering solution, gives a global client base access to one of the most extensive global databases of financial crime watch lists.

Utilizing a geo-based calendar, EastNets' will start migrating its global clients to the Dow Jones Watchlists in April 2017. But for its Service Bureau clients, the migration has started this month.

EastNets' en.SafeWatch Filtering customers will also get to access Dow Jones' Incremental Lists, which take into account additions, deletions and changes done to previous lists' entities; thus reducing operational list management time and effort. As the leader in global resources for anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, economic sanctions, third-party data and commercial risk, Dow Jones offers the highest value in compliance resources for EastNets.

The global financial regulatory environment is continuously seeing tighter, more intense and more far reaching regulations introduced. This has made it ever more prudent for financial institutions to access watch lists that are comprehensive, diverse and updated.

EastNets flagship solution en.SafeWatch Filtering enables users to load and screen against global sanction lists, including politically exposed persons (PEPs), Adverse Media Entities and other Dow Jones lists. As a result of this strategic partnership, EastNets customers can now choose from targeted categories from Dow Jones' sanctions lists. This ensures that the system scans only against the targeted entities, thus boosting efficiency while minimizing false positives.

EastNets is a trusted leader in compliance, payment, and cloud solutions and services, serving over 1,000 customers in 120 countries, including 22 of the top 50 global banks, across four continents. The company is committed to helping businesses transform the way they manage financial risks and complexity.

EastNets® is a leading global provider of compliance and payments solutions for the Financial Services industry. Over the past 31 years EastNets has built distinctive expertise to develop and implement standardized and individual solutions against financial crime, and for risk management, monitoring, analysis, reporting, and state-of-the-art consultancy and customer support. Over 1,000 customers including some of the largest international financial institutions rely on EastNets solutions and professional services, and over 300 corporate and financial institutions rely on EastNets for outsourced SWIFT connectivity and compliance software solutions made available as a service through its fully managed service bureaus. EastNets is a global company with regional offices in major cities, supported by a large network of global strategic partners. Visit

Date: 01/26/2017
