OHS Announces Cutting Edge Bed Bug DNA Tests for Home Inspections in Brooklyn NY

Olympian Home Services releases information on how its new Forensic Property Bed Bud Inspection service will change things in the NY Real Estate space for the better. Further information can be found on their website at http://www.olympiancares.com/.

(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Olympian Home Services announced the launch of Bed Bug DNA Testing for Home Buyers and Tenants, its new Forensic Ancillary Inspection set to be available to their Brooklyn NY clients starting 1/27/2017 and shortly thereafter in the other boroughs. For anyone with even a passing interest in the world of Real Estate, this new alternative approach to checking a home or apartment for evidence of bed bugs will be worth paying attention to, as it's set to shake things up.



Their home inspection webinar is quite detailed on their existing services and can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anqPpNXy3p0



Currently, with even a passing glance, a person will notice that while it is unfortunate that the bed bug dogs have been frowned upon by many, relief finally comes to the industry in such a non-intrusive manner. The Founder at Olympian Home Services, Dennis Kanaris, makes a point of saying "things are going to change when Bed Bug DNA Testing for Home Buyers and Tenants is widely available".



Dennis Kanaris continues... "While you will more than likely see our competitors doing the same old thing, this less intrusive method for our inspectors to help identify the presence of bed bugs through the identification of their DNA is truly cutting edge. We have paved the way on this because we believe providing Innovation drives progress in an industry where real estate professionals such as home inspectors need to be sensitive to the needs of all parties, especially the seller of a home who has opened their doors for various parties to intrude on their privacy. This great alternative will make it a win win for everyone. Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to our customers because Home buyers normally had no option other than a separate pest control company and quite often a dog. Hiring a secondary service like these can cost upwards of $400 at a time when a home purchaser needs to balance their books and budget as best as possible. This extremely accurate modern day approach is sure to win over home buyers, agents and sellers. Currently for a fraction of what a bed bug dog costs and only a few added minutes of time, any home buyer can now have a bed bug DNA test performed right during their home inspection.."





Olympian Home Services was established in 1991. It has been doing business in the inspection industry ever since. They anticipate becoming the company at the forefront of getting the word out to the industry on this cutting edge new approach.



Until now, anyone whom wanted a little extra peace of mind that their new home was bed bug free, would have to rely on Bed bug dogs. The dogs will always have a place in the industry, however most can see that their are huge benefits in DNA testing that far surpass that of the traditional options. There will be no issues for folks with allergies and there will be no issues for people whom just don't allow pets into their homes. This alone is predicted to make Olympian Home Service's Forensic DNA Bed Bug Inspection service more popular with customers in the Real Estate space, quickly.



Once again, Bed Bug DNA Testing for Home Buyers and Tenants is set to be available starting on 1/27/2017 for Brooklyn NY homes. To find out more, the place to visit them is: http://www.olympiancares.com/



For further information about Olympian Home Services, and to see their google page visit here: https://maps.google.com/?cid=17298878278979768837





