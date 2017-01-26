VERSUS, Calgary's Premier Urban Rental Community, Opens in Beltline

ONE Properties, one of Canada's most dynamic development companies, has officially opened VERSUS, Calgary's newest purpose-built rental community. The mixed-use property will feature ground level retail, second floor office space, and an expansive third floor amenities offering. Two residential towers rise from the amenity level, reaching to 17 and 34 storeys, together comprising a total of 444 residential units.

VERSUS is unique in Calgary by offering quality, hotel-style amenities in a purpose-built rental property, located in the centre of the city at 917 10 Avenue SW in the Beltline neighbourhood. The property features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom suites with modern finishes in a variety of floor plans, most with a private terrace or balcony.

"VERSUS provides an opportunity for Calgarians to experience a world-class environment in a rental offering," said Darren Durstling, President and CEO of ONE Properties. "From the modern and upgraded suite interiors to the truly-unmatched building amenities, VERSUS is an ideal home for discerning Calgarians that don't want to compromise on location or quality."

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional fund managers, has partnered with ONE Properties to build VERSUS.

"Calgary is a dynamic city with a population that demands flexibility in its housing market. We are pleased to help provide a premium rental option to the market and can't wait to see how the residents of VERSUS contribute to the revitalized Beltline neighbourhood," said Micheal Dal Bello, Senior Vice President, Real Estate at AIMCo.

Suite interiors feature several elements, including in-suite full size washers and dryers, a minimum of 9' ceilings, roller shade window coverings, and expansive windows to showcase impressive views of the mountains and downtown Calgary. Of particular note are the upgraded kitchens, which boast polished quartz countertops, chrome GROHE faucets, and a comprehensive stainless steel appliance package featuring a French door refrigerator, Luxury-Quiet EnergyStar® dishwasher, electric range with self-cleaning oven, and over-the-range microwave.

VERSUS enjoys a WalkScore of 98, as well as many enviable on-site amenities for residents to entertain, socialize or just relax. The third floor amenity offering, open to all residents of VERSUS for no extra fee, features a well-appointed demonstration kitchen, private dining room/boardroom, media lounge, games lounge with a pool table, indoor and outdoor fitness facilities with cardio and strength training equipment, and even a dedicated yoga room featuring an outdoor Zen garden. The sizable outdoor deck with BBQs, fire pit and expansive city views is sure to be a popular gathering spot.

A full program of social activities and events will ensure that neighbours aren't strangers. VERSUS recognizes that pets are part of the family and are pleased to welcome them.

About ONE Properties

ONE Properties (ONE) is a dynamic real estate company inspired to make life better through the values of integrity, collaboration and alignment with all our stakeholders including tenants, investors, partners and the communities we serve. ONE is focused on creating value through the strategic acquisition, development and management of retail, office, industrial, residential and mixed-use properties in progressive markets. For more information about ONE, please visit

