CompactPCI PlusIO SBC with Intel Atom Apollo Lake-I

(PresseBox) -

Intel E3900 series with up to four cores

Up to 8 GB DDR3 ECC RAM, soldered

For CompactPCI or CompactPCI PlusIO hybrid systems

mSATA and microSD card slots

Front I/O: 1 VGA, 2 Gb Ethernet, 2 USB 3.0

Rear I/O: 2 Gb Ethernet, 4 PCIe x1, 4 USB 2.0

Trusted Platform Module (TPM)

Side card connector for high flexibility and interface extensions

Up to -40°C to +85°C operating temperature

MEN presents the latest member of its CompactPCI Intel CPU product family, which has been growing for more than eleven years now. The F26L is based on Intel's latest Apollo Lake-I platform with either two or four cores, and improved graphics options. As usual, the CompactPCI PlusIO board is backward compatible to all predecessors of this family.

Intel Atom SBC - The New Family Member

The CompactPCI PlusIO board F26L is the latest member of the scalable Intel CPU cards family. It is based on Intel's latest Atom processor Apollo Lake-I ? optionally with two or four cores. Due to the low-power architecture of its processor, the CPU board has a total power consumption of max. 6.5 to 12 watts, while having a clock frequency of up to 1.6 GHz. The graphics performance has been improved once more for the new Apollo Lake generation.

The front panel of the F26L features VGA graphics, two Gigabit Ethernet and two USB 3.0 interfaces. Furthermore, additional functions like a variety of different UARTs, four USBs, SATA and HD audio can be made available by using extension cards.

The F26L supports the CompactPCI PlusIO specification (PICMG 2.30), meaning it can be used as a mere CompactPCI card, or in a hybrid system for control of both CompactPCI and CompactPCI Serial peripheral boards. Compliant to the PCIMG 2.30 standard, four USB 2.0, four PCI Express x1 as well as two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces are accessible on the J2 rear I/O connector.



As it has been designed for applications with extreme temperatures, the F26L has been equipped with a specially outlined heat sink, which efficiently takes away the heat from the board. This kind of application is common in the rail market, in industrial automation and in the power and energy sector. Reliable security is provided by thermal supervision of the processor, by a watchdog for the operating system as well as by a Trusted Platform Module (TPM), which encrypts the data. The continuously expanded family concept ensures that the CPCI system and its CPU board are future-proof and long-term available.

The F26L operates in Windows 10 and Linux environments as well as under real-time operating systems that support Intel's multi-core architecture. The AMI UEFI BIOS was specially designed for embedded systems.



"Reliable Embedded Computing for a World in Motion."

Since its founding in 1982, MEN Mikro Elektronik has focused on innovation, reliability and flexibility to develop and produce standard and custom computing solutions that employ the highest technology levels. The company - with approx. 300 employees worldwide - provides a robust offering of highly reliable embedded COTS boards and devices widely used in extreme environmental conditions found in mobile, industrial and safety-critical applications.

- Safe computers and systems certifiable up to SIL 4 and DAL-A

- Robust built-to-order box PCs

- Panel PCs for HMIs and digital signage

- Pre-configured built-to-order 19" systems

- Rugged CompactPCI boards and systems

- Network components in compact box format or 40 HP format

- Robust computer-on-modules for individual system designs

For individual requirements, starting with development through design-in and beyond, MEN provides its customers with advice and support as well as with system design, configuration and environmental qualification in accordance with industry standards.

The company's core competencies encompass x86 and RISC processor architectures, development rules for safe applications, analog I/O design, FPGA technology and Windows, Linux and real-time operating systems. Additional expertise includes RAMS and obsolescence management as well as the development of computing hardware for operation in harsh and extreme environmental conditions. Development, production and on-site testing laboratories guarantee traceability and high-quality products.

MEN Mikro Elektronik's computer solutions are used in harsh mission- and safety-critical environments found in the transportation (rail & public transport, off-road & heavy vehicles, aerospace, marine) and industrial (automation, power & energy, medical) markets.

The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 (environment), EN 9100 (aerospace) and IRIS (railway) quality management systems, provides systems according to ISO 7637-2 (road traffic) requirements and is a member of several industry associations, consortiums and alliances, including VITA and PICMG.

MEN Mikro Elektronik is a member of:

?

- AMD Fusion Partner Program

- ARINC (Aeronautical Radio Incorporated)

- BavAIRia (Cluster for innovative aerospace technology in Bavaria)

- CNA (Center for Transportation & Logistics Neuer Adler e.V.)

- NXP Design Alliance

- Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

- Open Source Automation Development Lab (OSADL)

- PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group)

- PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group)

- USB-IF (Universal Serial Bus Implementers Forum, Inc.)

- VITA (VMEbus International Trade Association)

- Wind River Partner Eco System





Company information / Profile:

"Reliable Embedded Computing for a World in Motion."

Since its founding in 1982, MEN Mikro Elektronik has focused on innovation, reliability and flexibility to develop and produce standard and custom computing solutions that employ the highest technology levels. The company - with approx. 300 employees worldwide - provides a robust offering of highly reliable embedded COTS boards and devices widely used in extreme environmental conditions found in mobile, industrial and safety-critical applications.

- Safe computers and systems certifiable up to SIL 4 and DAL-A

- Robust built-to-order box PCs

- Panel PCs for HMIs and digital signage

- Pre-configured built-to-order 19" systems

- Rugged CompactPCI boards and systems

- Network components in compact box format or 40 HP format

- Robust computer-on-modules for individual system designs

For individual requirements, starting with development through design-in and beyond, MEN provides its customers with advice and support as well as with system design, configuration and environmental qualification in accordance with industry standards.

The company's core competencies encompass x86 and RISC processor architectures, development rules for safe applications, analog I/O design, FPGA technology and Windows, Linux and real-time operating systems. Additional expertise includes RAMS and obsolescence management as well as the development of computing hardware for operation in harsh and extreme environmental conditions. Development, production and on-site testing laboratories guarantee traceability and high-quality products.

MEN Mikro Elektronik's computer solutions are used in harsh mission- and safety-critical environments found in the transportation (rail & public transport, off-road & heavy vehicles, aerospace, marine) and industrial (automation, power & energy, medical) markets.

The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 (environment), EN 9100 (aerospace) and IRIS (railway) quality management systems, provides systems according to ISO 7637-2 (road traffic) requirements and is a member of several industry associations, consortiums and alliances, including VITA and PICMG.

MEN Mikro Elektronik is a member of:

?

- AMD Fusion Partner Program

- ARINC (Aeronautical Radio Incorporated)

- BavAIRia (Cluster for innovative aerospace technology in Bavaria)

- CNA (Center for Transportation & Logistics Neuer Adler e.V.)

- NXP Design Alliance

- Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

- Open Source Automation Development Lab (OSADL)

- PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group)

- PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group)

- USB-IF (Universal Serial Bus Implementers Forum, Inc.)

- VITA (VMEbus International Trade Association)

- Wind River Partner Eco System





PressRelease by

Men Mikro Elektronik GmbH

Date: 01/26/2017 - 17:08

Language: English

News-ID 520205

Character count: 6059

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Men Mikro Elektronik GmbH

Stadt: Nuremberg





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease