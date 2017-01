Dynacor Reports on the Start-Up of Veta Dorada Plant

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG)(OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to publish a short report for its shareholders on the start-up and the first three months of operation of its new Veta Dorada ore processing plant in Chala, Peru.

Gold production at the Veta Dorada plant began with the first pour on the 12th of October 2016. The plant was officially inaugurated on the 3rd of October and more than 100 persons from the Americas and from Europe were present. The ribbon cutting ceremony was presided by the Director General of Mining, Mr. Marcos Villegas Aguilar (Ing.), from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines, Lima (see press release dated October 14, 2016).

Veta Dorada Plant Start-up Highlights

Jean Martineau, the Corporation's CEO and President, recently commented on the start-up phase "Management is very satisfied with the start-up process of our new plant. The plant is operating above our expectations and no design faults have been found. We are at this time, optimizing each of the processing steps in order to lower our costs per tonne. We are currently working on these aspects as ore availability is always historically lower due to the rainy season from January to March. The fact that we were able to register a quarterly all-time record gold production of 21,014 oz. in the first three months of operation of our new plant is also very encouraging."

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor is a gold ore-processing and exploration Corporation active in Peru since 1996. The Corporation differentiates itself from pure exploration companies as it generates income from gold ore-processing. Dynacor's basic share count at 38.7 million outstanding is in the lowest quartile of the resource sector. The Corporation's assets include three exploration properties, including the advanced high-grade gold Tumipampa property, a 85,000-tpy gold and silver ore processing mill on care and maintenance at Huanca and the newly operating Veta Dorada 300-tpd (102,000-tpy) ore processing plant located in Chala (Southern Peru). The Corporation's strength and competitive advantage comes with the experience and knowledge it has developed while working in Peru. Its pride remains in maintaining respect and positive work ethics toward its employees, partners and local communities.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

