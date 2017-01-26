Voith Industrial Services becomes Leadec and Veltec

(PresseBox) - Voith Industrial Services will in future have two new names: The part of the company operating in the automobile and automotive supply industry is now called Leadec. The part of the company operating in the process and power plant industries is now called Veltec. This means that the service provider's new independence is now also reflected in its own brands.

In fall 2016 Voith sold its industrial services division to private equity firm Triton. Since then the service provider has been one of Triton's portfolio companies. Under the new owner, Leadec and Veltec are independent service companies capable of aligning themselves fully to the needs of the service sector and providing customized solutions.

To better accommodate the respective business models, a conscious decision was taken in favor of having two separate brands. Markus Glaser-Gallion, CEO of the Leadec Service Group: ?There are significant differences between the core activities of our respective customers and also the services that we provide. By focusing systematically on particular industry segments we can fully exploit potentials, enhance our own success and provide our customers with even better support for their specific needs. We are very much looking forward to the exciting times ahead.'

The new brands were developed to reflect the company's DNA and took account of the aspirations and values that the company represents today and would like to reinforce in the future. The term Leadec derives from the words "lead" (leading edge, leadership) and "tec" (technology), while Veltec is a combination of the Latin term "veltrus" (fast running) and "tec".

Leadec intends to expand its global network in the future, operate even more flexibly and efficiently, and invest in further growth alongside Triton. As a mid-sized enterprise, Veltec aims to further develop existing markets in Europe, win new customers and strengthen existing customer relationships.

About Veltec



Veltec has decades of experience as a technical services provider in the process and power plant industries. The pioneering company provides flexible, expert support throughout Europe to customers in the process industries oil and gas, chemicals, biosciences, raw materials and power plants. Around 1,000 permanent employees and additional manpower as required are available for short-term or permanent deployments on site at customer plants, often working in interdisciplinary teams of up to 500 specialists, and drawing on their experience from more than 500 turnarounds. Other services offered include automation, on-site servicing and overhauls.

Learn more about the new brand here: www.veltec-services.de



The Leadec Group is one of the leading providers of technical services for key sectors like the automotive, process and power plant industries. In 2016 the affiliated companies Leadec and Veltec earned combined sales of around EUR 1 billion.

For more than 50 years, Leadec has been providing automobile manufacturers and automotive suppliers, for example, with support for their production chains. A flexible workforce of around 16,600 highly skilled personnel is available for short-term or permanent deployments at customers' production sites in more than 200 locations. The services provided range from site services (production maintenance, cleaning, facility services, production support services) through project solutions/engineering (development services, manufacturing engineering, automation, electrical installations, machine relocations) to assembly solutions (wheel and tire assembly, pre-assembly).

Learn more about the new brand here: www.leadec-services.de





Company information / Profile:

