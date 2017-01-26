ECO 27 Ecosmart Best Electric Tankless Water Heater Review That Isn't Biased

H20 Heater Spy releases its unbiased write up and review of ECO 27 Eco Smart Electric Tankless Water Heater, which doesn't suck. This statement is made to support its commitment to the movement for greater quality content online. More information can be found at http://h20heaterspy.com/

(firmenpresse) - Amidst an ocean of online reviews, American homeowners' best tankless water heater website H20 Heater Spy has published its own review of ECO 27 Eco Smart Electric Tankless Water Heater, which it claims "finally doesn't suck". This statement is made to support the movement for greater quality content online.



H20 Heater Spy makes this statement to oppose the insane over-abundance of churn and burn review sites, which seemingly publish 'propaganda' in order to make affiliate sales.



Joseph Bailey, Head of Marketing at H20 Heater Spy says "We know reviews are invaluable to the buying process. That's why we believe reviews should be genuine and thorough. Otherwise more people will be taken advantage of, buying poorer quality products for too much money."



It appears to H20 Heater Spy that there is a seemingly endless supply of overly positive reviews for many products. Joseph Bailey believes this is due to the fact many of them receive financial compensation and this trumps their desire to provide unbiased reviews that give real value to the reader. This has the drawback of lowering the integrity of online reviews.



Joseph Bailey goes on to say "If a product is genuinely excellent, then a website should absolutely give credit where credit is due... but if it's isn't so great, then the site should make those negative elements known to the consumer. Otherwise, it just sucks."



In their online review of ECO 27 Eco Smart Electric Tankless Water Heater, http://h20heaterspy.com/ makes a point of highlighting the positives. For example, tankless water heaters are extremely favored these days, due to their compact size and energy saving abilities, but this model by Eco Smart goes one step beyond, beating out the energy conserving abilities of other units in this price range. Also, according to most consumers, this model is easy to operate and does a great job of heating up the water quickly. The fact that this unit comes with a replaceable element is a nice bonus for consumers.





However, it doesn't betray its integrity and avoids bias by highlighting the flaws of the ECO 27 Eco Smart Electric Tankless Water Heater too. Such as; Some homeowners complained that theres a slight delay before any warm water is available. So, expect to wait a few seconds for the water to heat up. However, once it does, homeowners enjoy a stable water flow. Another criticism; This model involves technical installation. Installing the water heater involves both electrical and plumbing work. So homeowners will need to take account of these installation costs as well.



Overall, H20 Heater Spy ends up rating ECO 27 Eco Smart Electric Tankless Water Heater as five out of five stars for the self-modulating technology, compact design, heating capacity and overall quality. It also wants to emphasize that the conclusion was arrived at fairly, unbiased and with the consumer in mind.



H20 Heater Spy's complete and unbiased write up and review of ECO 27 Eco Smart Electric Tankless Water Heater (that doesn't suck) can be found at http://h20heaterspy.com/eco-27-eco-smart-electric-tankless-water-heater-review/





More information:

http://h20heaterspy.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

H20 Heater Spy

http://h20heaterspy.com/

PressRelease by

H20 Heater Spy

Requests:

H20 Heater Spy

http://h20heaterspy.com/



4027 Le Sage Street

Lynwood

United States

Date: 01/26/2017 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 520212

Character count: 3517

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: H20 Heater Spy

Ansprechpartner: Joseph Bailey

Stadt: Lynwood



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 26/01/2017



Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease