Inter Pipeline Announces 2016 Year End Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL) will announce its fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results on February 16, 2017. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for February 17 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-413-0863 or 216-562-0455 (international). The conference ID is: 52871230. A recording of the call will be available for replay until February 21, 2017 by dialing 1-800-585-8376. The code for the replay is 52871230.

A live audio webcast of the 2016 year-end conference call will be available on Inter Pipeline's website at and a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL.

Certain information contained in the conference call may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Participants in the conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the sustainability of future dividends. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at the time of preparation, may later prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with operations, such as loss of markets, regulatory matters, environmental risks, industry competition, potential delays and cost overruns of construction projects, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. You can find a discussion of those risks and uncertainties in Inter Pipeline's securities filings at . The forward-looking statements contained in the conference call are made as of the date of the call, and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and regulations, Inter Pipeline assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made therein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in the conference call are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

All dollar values will be expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Roberge

Vice President, Capital Markets



403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473



Media Relations:

Breanne Oliver

Manager Corporate Communications



587-475-1118





